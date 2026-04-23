Every USC Trojans Player Drafted and Where They Landed in the NFL

The USC Trojans have a rich history of sending players to the NFL, and the 2026 NFL Draft should be no different.

USC Trojans' Live NFL Draft Tracker

Former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is the only Trojan believed to be selected in the first round on Thursday night, but a number of other USC prospects will be selected between the second and seventh rounds, which take place on Friday and Saturday.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Stay up to date with every draft pick out of USC throughout the weekend with USC Trojans on SI's live NFL Draft tracker below.

Makai Lemon's NFL Draft Projection

Before the draft officially begins on Thursday, April 23, NFL insiders and analysts have released their respective mock drafts. Lemon appears to be a consensus first-round pick, but where will the reigning Biletnikoff winner take his talents?

A majority of mock drafts have projected Lemon to be selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 13 overall pick, but ESPN's Peter Schrager has Lemon falling slightly further down to the New York Jets at No. 16 overall.

As one of the top receivers in all of college football, Lemon has an argument for being the first wide receiver taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Arizona State receiver prospect Jordyn Tyson has been climbing up draft boards, and Ohio State's Carnell Tate has been recently viewed as the No. 1 wide receiver available in the draft.

USC Trojans With High Hopes for the NFL Draft

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Behind Lemon, who will be the next USC Trojans prospect to come off the board? Fellow USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane or former Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey could sneak into the second round of the draft on Friday night.

Additional prospects out of USC will be waiting to hear their names called over the weekend, including safety Bishop Fitzgerald, linebacker Eric Gentry, tight end Lake McRee and defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.

Since USC coach Lincoln Riley took over the program, the Trojans have had a total of 14 prospects selected in the NFL Draft from 2023 to 2025.

The most USC players that Riley has ever had selected in the NFL Draft was seven during the 2024 NFL Draft, headlined by the No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Caleb Williams. If Trojans like Lucas, McRee, and Gentry are all drafted, USC could tie its current record under Riley for prospects selected in one draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Back in 1953, USC sent 15 players to the NFL Draft, and the Trojans have reached double digits of prospects selected in seven separate drafts.

While Riley and the program have a high bar set for them when it comes to making NFL Draft history at USC, the Trojans do seem pointed in the right direction with more NFL talent coming out in the 2026 draft.

Additionally, multiple Trojans chose to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to USC for another season, mainly quarterback Jayden Maiava. Injuries limited USC's offensive line during the season, but the Trojans will be returning veteran pieces like Elijah Paige, Alani Noa, and Kilian O'Connor.

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