Three USC Trojans Who Will Impact Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Performance

Heading into the 2026 season, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have an opportunity to assert themselves as one of the top teams in the Big Ten, which could result in a College Football Playoff appearance.

For USC to have a great season, quarterback Jayden Maiava must continue to play as one of the top passers in the conference. However, for Maiava to have a special season, he will need help from the rest of the roster. So here are three players who could be crucial in what could be Maiava’s best season yet.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver, Tanook Hines

Without question, one of the players who could have the biggest impact on Maiava is wide receiver Tanook Hines. On the perimeter, Hines has the ability to play all across the formation based on his versatile frame. Standing at 6-0 and 195 pounds, Hines can be productive from the outside and in the slot.

Last season, Hines was able to develop a solid chemistry with Maiava as USC's third option behind fellow wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who are now said to begin their careers in the NFL.

In Hines’ 2025 campaign, he recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. While Lemon and Lane were crucial parts of the Trojans offense, Hines was able to take advantage of his opportunities and become a dangerous threat in USC‘s passing game.

One of Hines’ best performances came in the Alamo Bowl against TCU, where he totaled six receptions for 163 yards and showed that he has the potential to become a top perimeter target for Maiava.

If Hines can continue to develop chemistry with Maiava and assert himself as USC‘s top receiver, there is no question that the connection of Maiava to Hines could set up to be one of the more dangerous in the Big Ten and could help Maiava to make a run for the Heisman Trophy.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Left Tackle, Elijah Paige

Along the offensive line, one of the more critical pieces is left tackle Elijah Paige, as he returns to USC after a solid 2025 showing.

Last season, Paige was one of the key anchors along the Trojans’ offensive line as the unit did a great job protecting Maiava throughout the entire season. In 2025, USC allowed a total of 15 sacks, ranking 12th in the nation. In a conference like the Big Ten, being able to protect Maiava with that much success is a testament to USC's offensive line and specifically Paige as a left tackle.

Moving forward, Paige and the rest of the starters from last season are set to return for 2026 and could be even better as a pass-protection unit. However, USC does have several major tests on the schedule, including Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana, which normally have great past rushing units and create problems for the Trojans' offensive line.

Standing at 6-7 and 320 pounds, Paige has a solid frame that should be able to hold up against almost any defensive lineman he competes against. With that in mind, Maiava could have more confidence than he can rely on Paige to protect his blindside.

If Paige can continue to develop as a pass blocker, he has a tremendous opportunity to not just be one of the better left tackles in the Big Ten, but could potentially be one of the more consistent offensive linemen in the entire country, which could give Maiava the confidence he needs to excel for USC.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Running Back, Waymond Jordan

In addition to having great weapons on the perimeter and solid protection upfront, Maiava’s success also hinges on having a reliable run game to help the offense become more balanced. One player who could help that cause is running back Waymond Jordan.

Last season, Jordan was playing very well before a season-ending injury against the Michigan Wolverines. In Jordan‘s 2025 campaign, he had 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. While Jordan was not able to finish the season, when he did have an opportunity to carry the ball, he showed his ability to create extra yards and could become a major part of USC‘s offense with his ability to create explosive plays.

With Jordan’s frame at 5-9 and 210 pounds, he can use power to run through defenders, but also has the speed and agility to run past defenders and give the USC offense extra yards. In Riley‘s offense, Jordan could become a great piece in the passing game as well, with his potential to generate big plays for the Trojans.

If Jordan can stay healthy and showcase his blend of speed and power, he could add another element to USC’s offense, which could make Maiava even more dangerous and potentially one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

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