Two NFL Rookies Have Clear Path To Early Impact From USC

As one of the most storied programs in college football, the USC Trojans have a proud history of developing and stockpiling talent in the NFL. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, along with quarterbacks Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, and recent Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks), are among the several current NFL stars impacted by their time with the Trojans.

With the 2026 NFL season just around the corner, there are a few USC rookies who not only could make an early impact on the teams that drafted them but also have the potential to be stars in the NFL.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In the 2026 NFL Draft, three USC players were selected, one of whom was taken in the first round. Several key contributors from last season’s roster also signed deals as undrafted free agents, and still have the potential to make an impact in the NFL.

Here’s a breakdown of the USC rookies who could very well make an early impact in their NFL careers.

Makai Lemon

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The talent of former USC star wide receiver and 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon speaks for itself. It was enough for the Philadelphia Eagles to trade up and take him with the No. 21 overall pick and steal him from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lemon was originally projected to be drafted higher, but ultimately fell into the Eagles' lap late in the first round.

This past season, in addition to winning the Biletnikoff Award, Lemon was a unanimous All-American, recording 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, which was among the most in college football season. The development under Trojan coach Lincoln Riley is one of several reasons he has the potential to join a talented group of former USC wide receivers to have success in the NFL.

May 1, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) runs drills during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Lemon’s elite route running and ability to record yards after the catch make him a true threat for the Eagles' offense next season, as he has the potential to be among the top rookie wide receivers in the NFL.

Ja’Kobi Lane

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) completes a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Another top wide receiver from last season’s USC offense, wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, has the potential to develop into a top offensive option for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense. The Ravens selected Lane with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the draft.

Last season with the Trojans, Lane was second on the Trojans in receiving behind Lemon as he finished the year with 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns. During the course of his three-year career with the Trojans, Lane totaled 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns.

While Lane’s impact in the NFL likely won’t be felt as early as that of Lemon’s, his hard work ethic and leadership that he showed with the Trojans throughout his career will benefit him as he continues to earn more reps in the Ravens offense as the year progresses.

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