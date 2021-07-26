Ex-USC Coach and NCAA Reach Settlement After 10-Year Legal Battle

After a decade-long lawsuit, the NCAA and Todd McNair have come to an agreement.

According to reports, the NCAA has settled a defamation lawsuit filed by former USC football coach Todd McNair.

"After ten years of litigation, both sides have come together to resolve this matter to the mutual satisfaction," said both parties in a joint statement released Monday.

McNair was accused of violating 'ethical conduct rules' during the NCAA's investigation regarding Reggie Bush receiving improper benefits as a student-athlete. In 2010, the The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions concluded that McNair "knew or should have known" about Bush's violations, and "provided false and misleading information to the enforcement staff."

According to ESPN, "McNair sued the NCAA in a California court, alleging NCAA officials arbitrarily and capriciously decided to ruin [his] career to further their own agenda. He sought damages for libel, slander, breach of contract and negligence."

The former running back coach was employed by USC from 2004-10 and coached Reggie Bush from 2004-05. He currently works for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and helped Tampa Bay achieve a Super Bowl victory last season. He currently coaches former USC tailback Ronald Jones II.

Financial terms of the settlement between McNair and NCAA weren't disclosed, but this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

