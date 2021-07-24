Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the Pros
Search

Shannon Sharpe Offers Bold Suggestion for USC Football Amid Big 12 Drama

Sharpe believes the Trojans should consider all options amid Texas and Oklahoma's possible departure for the SEC.
Author:
Publish date:

According to the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman and multiple other sources, Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC regarding a potential conference move.

The addition of these two teams would turn the SEC into a 16-team conference. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, "in order for both teams to jump ship, the SEC requires a 75 percent majority vote of the conference's current schools."

Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe took to social media to give his own opinion on the Big 12 drama. Sharpe even recommended USC, UCLA, Clemson and Notre Dame start seeking alternative options. 

"OSU, Mich and PSU should be on the phone with Clemson, ND, FSU, USC, UCLA about linking up in a conference. Don’t know how Big 12 survives, IF* those 2 schools leave and college football will never be the same. University hasn’t left SEC since the 60s," said Sharpe in a Twitter post.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

While Sharpe believes the Trojans and Bruins should consider all options, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff made his stance on the situation clear during a conversation with ESPN on Friday. 

"I consider the Pac-12 an exclusive club with a high barrier to entry," Kliavkoff said. "We love the schools and teams we have today. We're not actively seeking to poach any teams from any conference, but we'd be foolish not to listen if schools call us."

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

ESPN reports that Texas and Oklahoma have not officially informed the Big 12 of their intent to leave the conference. The Longhorns and Sooners must first inform the Big 12 of their departure, if they want to receive an official invitation by the SEC.

-----

You may also like:

REPORT: Kedon Slovis Signs With Klutch Sports

LOOK: Ronald Jones II Receives Super Bowl Ring

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

USATSI_12098214
Football

Shannon Sharpe Offers Bold Suggestion for USC Football Amid Big 12 Drama

USATSI_15556520
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Former USC Running Back Ronald Jones II Receives Super Bowl Bling

USATSI_15307267
Football

Report: Kedon Slovis Signs With Same Sports Agency as Lebron James

USATSI_14147709
Football

Herm Edwards Attending Pac-12 Media Day, Amid Potential NCAA Violations

USATSI_16231876
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Report Reveals How Carolina Panthers Will 'Take Advantage' of QB Sam Darnold

USATSI_16432149
Football

Former Pac-12 Coach Avoids Sharing COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 11.26.15 AM
Football

Two USC Running Backs Named 2021 Doak Walker Award Candidates

Screen Shot 2021-07-21 at 8.52.09 AM
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Alijah Vera-Tucker Inks Rookie Deal With NY Jets, Earns Big Payday