Shannon Sharpe Offers Bold Suggestion for USC Football Amid Big 12 Drama

Sharpe believes the Trojans should consider all options amid Texas and Oklahoma's possible departure for the SEC.

According to the Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman and multiple other sources, Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC regarding a potential conference move.

The addition of these two teams would turn the SEC into a 16-team conference. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, "in order for both teams to jump ship, the SEC requires a 75 percent majority vote of the conference's current schools."

Fox Sports personality Shannon Sharpe took to social media to give his own opinion on the Big 12 drama. Sharpe even recommended USC, UCLA, Clemson and Notre Dame start seeking alternative options.

"OSU, Mich and PSU should be on the phone with Clemson, ND, FSU, USC, UCLA about linking up in a conference. Don’t know how Big 12 survives, IF* those 2 schools leave and college football will never be the same. University hasn’t left SEC since the 60s," said Sharpe in a Twitter post.

USA TODAY

While Sharpe believes the Trojans and Bruins should consider all options, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff made his stance on the situation clear during a conversation with ESPN on Friday.

"I consider the Pac-12 an exclusive club with a high barrier to entry," Kliavkoff said. "We love the schools and teams we have today. We're not actively seeking to poach any teams from any conference, but we'd be foolish not to listen if schools call us."

USA TODAY

ESPN reports that Texas and Oklahoma have not officially informed the Big 12 of their intent to leave the conference. The Longhorns and Sooners must first inform the Big 12 of their departure, if they want to receive an official invitation by the SEC.

