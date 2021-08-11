Ex-USC Running Back Calls Trojans Offense 'Flamboyant'

Former USC running back Markese Stepp left the Trojans program after the 2020 season, but still tied to his former team. Stepp unleashed a strong opinion about the difference between USC and Nebraska's offenses, calling the Trojans system “flamboyant” and “pretty-boy".

According to a tweet by Hail Varsity writer Jacob Padilla, "Markese Stepp described USC’s offense as “flamboyant” and “pretty-boy” and Nebraska’s as “gritty.” He said he’s grateful for the chance to learn in USC’s system but prefers Nebraska’s offense."

Stepp spent three seasons with the USC Trojans and opted to move to the midwest after seeing limited touches in 2020. The 6'1", 230-pound tailback wrapped up his USC career with 505 yards, 100 carries and six touchdowns total. He quoted the coaching staff at Nebraska and opportunities available as being a key reason for his departure.

"I chose Nebraska, No.1 for the coaches, they were genuine. Coach Frost [and] Coach Held they recruited me here. They thought I would be a huge boost for the offense, and I appreciated how real they were with me," said after transferring schools.

Now, Stepp enters his first season with Nebraska and fourth in the college football arena. Although injury has been a persistent problem for the talented tailback, Stepp has been participating in fall camp activities, and impressed head coach Scott Frost already.

"I've been pleasantly surprised with Markese Stepp's progress," head coach Scott Frost said. "We weren't sure if he was going to be 100 percent coming into camp. I still don't think he's 100 percent, but he's stacked some pretty good practices together. He's farther along in knowing the scheme than I expected him to be. I've been really happy with his performance through the first few practices."

USA TODAY

With the loss of Stepp and fellow veteran Stephen Carr, the Trojans are looking at a total rebuild for the running back position. The good news is they return with former starter Vavae Malepeai and plenty of new faces like Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram, who have impressed both OC Graham Harrell and running back coach Mike Jinks thus far.

-----

You may also like:

USC's CFB Coaches Poll Ranking is 'Overrated'

Todd Orlando Gushes Over Freshman DE Korey Foreman

USC Freshman Raesjon Davis Brings 'Pro-Mindset' to Practice

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter