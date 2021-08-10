Sports Illustrated home
USC DC Gushes Over Korey Foreman: 'He is Everything We Thought He Would Be'

Todd Orlando shared his initial thoughts on the No. 1 overall recruit after USC's third fall camp practice.
Things are off to a great start for freshman defensive end Korey Foreman, as USC wrapped up their third fall practice on Monday. 

Foreman was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class, and considered a player who could make an immediate impact for the Trojans' defense this fall. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando touched on Foreman's progression on Monday, telling reporters that the Southern California native is 'everything we though he would be' and a 'work in progress'.

“It’s good, he is explosive, he is doing all that stuff, he is learning the package. A lot of these guys that came in the spring are a little bit ahead of them, in terms of the mental part,” said Orlando. “[Foreman] is dynamic, he is everything we thought he would be, now mentally it’s how much can he process. As a play caller we have to be smart about how much we give him too, so [he is a] work in progress.”

Foreman joined the Trojans this summer, and unlike some of his classmates did not enroll early last spring. Both Orlando and head coach Clay Helton have mentioned that the dynamic freshman has plenty of catchup to do, but their confident with his ability to pickup Orlando's system quickly. 

John McGillen/USC Athletics

John McGillen/USC Athletics

Foreman was commonly characterized as a player who, "has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front." If he can learn USC's defense fast, then he should be in a good position to garner some playing time this fall. 

