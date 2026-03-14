5-Star Recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Revealing Commitment Between Oregon, USC

Five-star safety recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is announcing his commitment on Saturday at 12 p.m. PT, and the USC Trojans appear set to add the top prospect from the state of California into their 2027 recruiting class.

Fa'alave-Johnson has a final group of six that consists of USC, Oregon, Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, and LSU, but the latest predictions have him committing to the Trojans. Distance typically becomes more of a factor when decision time comes near, potentially giving USC the upper hand as the local school.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks with wife Caitlin Riley after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For that reason, Oregon and USC have been believed to be the biggest players in the recruitment of Fa'alave-Johnson. The five-star recruit was expected to take visits to his final schools before pushing up his commitment date to March 14.

His announcement will be streamed live on the CBS Sports College Football channel on YouTube.

Impact of Fa'alave-Johnson's Commitment Decision

After signing 35 recruits in the class of 2025, USC is likely going to bring in a smaller group of commits in 2026. As a result, landing a quality recruit like Fa'alave-Johnson becomes even more important if the Trojans are in fact pursuing quality over quantity.

He is the No. 18 overall recruit in the class of 2027, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, and he is the No. 1 prospect from California and the No. 1 athlete in the same rankings. While he projects as a safety, Fa'alave-Johnson is a rather productive offensive player for his high school,

Before Fa'alave-Johnson reveals his commitment, USC holds the No. 14-ranked recruiting class in the Rivals' Industry Rankings.

Why USC Looks Good For Honor Fa'alave-Johnson

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

The earlier decision signals that he is leaning towards USC for a couple of reasons. Not only have the Trojans emphasized early commitments under general manager Chad Bowden, but Fa'alave-Johnson also plans on shutting down his recruitment once he reveals his commitment, per Rivals' Adam Gorney.

USC has not allowed committed recruits to take visits to other schools, an indication that Fa'alave-Johnson is a future Trojan. For example, four-star offensive lineman recruit and Oregon Ducks commit Drew Fielder has been on USC's campus for multiple visits during spring practices.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon doesn't seem to have the same recruiting policy as the Trojans when it comes to committed prospects, but Fa'alave-Johnson could just be making a personal choice to honor his own decision to whichever school he commits to.

Still, USC's recruiting success in the spring of 2025 is hard to look past. The Trojans flipped four-star quarterback Jonas Williams and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui from Oregon in February and April, respectively.

USC's coaching staff also landed a number of key commitments from recruits in the spring months of 2025 like five-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, four-star four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley, and more. Utilizing spring practices to host local recruits early and often has paid off for the Trojans, but USC's relentless effort on the recruit trail has still worked for recruits that aren't able to visit as frequently.

The Trojans signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, and landing prospects like Fa'alave-Johnson is key to sustaining their momentum in high school recruiting.

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