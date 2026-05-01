USC Trojans Recruiting Staff Suffers Key Loss to SMU Mustangs

The beginning of May marked a key loss for the USC Trojans football program, impacting their front office.

USC director of recruiting operations Zaire Turner is leaving the land of Troy for the Atlantic Coast Conference. Turner is heading to join the SMU Mustangs, according to USA Today College Football insider John D. Brice.

Zaire Turner's Role Under Lincoln Riley

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Turner held down the role of assistant athletic director of recruiting operations under head coach Lincoln Riley.

She came over via USC rival Notre Dame in Jan. 2025, where she worked as director of player personnel under Marcus Freeman. Turner, at the time, became one of only two females in college football history to earn a director of player personnel role within a football coaching staff.

Turner carved out a strong resume in South Bend. National outlet 247Sports named her in its 30 under 30 list as she helped reignite Notre Dame's recruiting efforts. The Fighting Irish ranked in the top 15 of recruiting classes from 2022 to 2024. She was also on the staff during Notre Dame's run to the National Championship game for 2024.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

But she joined another former Irish staffer, Chad Bowen, by coming to USC. While collaborating with the general manager, USC built the nation's top-ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle.

Turner helped the recruiting staff pull in three five-star prospects in offensive tackle Keenyi Pope, edge rusher Luke Wafle and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield. Tight end addition Mark Bowman also came during a time Turner was there, who was a five-star per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Turner helped oversee the 2027 efforts, too, at USC under Riley. Five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is the highest-ranked recruit so far out of Cathedral Catholic in San Diego. Wide receiver Quentin Hale of Centennial High in Corona, plus cornerback Danny Lang from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, represent two more prized local additions.

Zaire Turner Transitions From USC to SMU

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; SMU Mustangs safety Ahmaad Moses (3) and head coach Rhett Lashlee celebrate after victory over the Arizona Wildcats in the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Turner is set to serve as senior director of recruiting for the Mustangs. The Trojans are currently headed toward another top-10 recruiting class, but losing Turner will be a setback the program will need to overcome.

This becomes a homecoming for Turner, too, as she's a Dallas native. She even told USA Today the Mustangs and head coach Rhett Lashlee tried courting her two years ago.

“There were a few factors that I didn't feel like it was the right move for me at the time," she told USA Today at the time. “But, I always kept thinking about wanting to go home and actually work there. Everything happens for a reason, and I’ve been blessed to be in so many great places and programs with great coaches and people like Chad (Bowden, USC general manager). I knew this time it was time. I never thought I'd get a second offer, but felt that if I did, I had to do it.”

Now she'll head to the school that's gone 20-7 overall since becoming a full fledged ACC member.

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