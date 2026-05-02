Four Targets USC Should Prioritize Entering Critical Recruiting Stretch

The month of May has arrived, which means recruiting season is ramping up with official visits beginning at the end of the month for USC.

Southern Cal holds 11 commitments in the 2027 cycle, nine of which are from California. They own the No. 3 class according to 247Sports, headlined by five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and edge rusher Mekai Brown.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Four-star cornerback commits Aaryn “J.O.” Washington and Danny Lang, receiver Quentin Hale and offensive tackle Drew Fielder are all top 100 recruits from Southern California.

After signing 35 recruits in the 2026 class, USC’s 2027 class will likely be much smaller, ranging anywhere from 15 to 18 recruits. Four targets stand out as high-priority for the Trojans heading into this pivotal recruiting period.

Gavin Williams, Safety

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC is looking to put the finishing touches on its secondary for the 2027 cycle, and Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams is the last player that remains.

The Trojans were considered the heavy favorites this past fall when the local star attended three games at the Coliseum. But after a few defensive staff changes, which included not bringing back secondary coach Doug Belk, things started to cool off. Schools such as Notre Dame, UCLA and Washington are very much in the picture.

Williams attended two practices at USC in the spring, including one on April 3, where he spent an extended period of time on campus, and the Trojans have started to pick up some momentum again heading into the summer. The No. 6 safety and top 100 recruit, per 247Sports, has an official visit locked for June 12.

Reis Russell, Offensive Lineman

Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star offensive lineman Reis Russell got an extended look at USC during a two-day visit at the beginning of April, which allowed him to reconnect with a trio of freshmen and lock in an official visit for May 29. He played on the same offensive line as freshman offensive lineman Kannon Smith at Valor and has been training with freshman offensive tackle Breck Kolojay for years.

Russell’s family has a close relationship with freshman tight end Mark Bowman’s family. Their sisters played volleyball together. The Colorado connection has given Russell something to think about. Washington, Georgia and Miami are also making a push for the coveted offensive lineman.

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, Defensive Lineman

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka recently locked in three official visits with Oregon, Texas A&M and Cal.

USC is still in the picture, even without an official visit locked in. That is something that could quickly change. After landing a commitment from Brown last month, the Trojans are very likely going to take one more defensive lineman and Tuihalamaka seems to be the priority target. USC landed his former high school teammate, freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux, in the 2026 class.

Isaiah Bertola, Offensive Tackle

An offer from USC in late February immediately caught the attention of Ewa Beach (Hawaii) four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola. He has an official visit locked in for May 29, which is gearing up to be a massive recruiting weekend for its offensive line. The Hawaii native is down to three schools, which also include BYU and Cal.

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