USC Basketball: 4 Longtime Trojans Officially Graduate
Four longtime USC Trojans basketball players have officially graduated, according to the club's official X account. That group: fifth-year combo guard Boogie Ellis, center Joshua Morgan, forward DJ Rodman and guard Zach Brooker.
Of this group, Ellis has a real shot at the NBA. The 6-foot-3 star guard was the Trojans' leading scorer last year. After transferring from Memphis (where he was the 2020-21 AAC Sixth Man of the Year) to USC in 2021, he became a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree for the Cardinal and Gold.
Last year for the 15-18 Trojans, Ellis averaged 16.5 points on a .427/.418/.720 slash line, 3.5 rebounds, three assists, and 1.4 swipes a night. He is angling to be a second round draft pick and performed well after he was called up to last week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, but seems more likely as of this writing to be a two-way player as an undrafted free agent. Ironically, his backup, Bronny James, has emerged as a probable second round draft pick, mostly thanks to the possibility that his dad, still-great Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, could hop teams to join Bronny wherever he's drafted.
Morgan, a Pac-12 All-Defensive Teamer, transferred to USC in 2020-21 after one year at Long Beach State. Last season (his fifth), he started in 23 of 31 matchups, averaging 5.7 points on 55.7 percent shooting from the field, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 assists a night. He doesn't project as an NBA pro, but we can always hope.
Rodman, son of Hall of Famer Dennis and a Newport Beach native, transferred for his fifth collegiate season from Washington State. A defense-first forward, the 6-foot-6 Rodman started in 28 of 32 contests last season, averaging 8.4 points on .440/.362/.738 shooting splits, five rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
A 6-foot deep bench reserve out of Calabasas, Brooker appeared in just six games as a senior in 2023-24, averaging 0.8 minutes per in mop-up time.
