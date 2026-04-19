Lincoln Riley Speaks Openly About USC Receiver Makai Lemon's Skill Set

Over the course of the last three seasons, USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has had the opportunity to see the development of wide receiver Makai Lemon. During that time, Riley has helped Lemon grow into one of the best talents heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the Draft set to take place later this week, Riley opened up on Lemon’s skill set and what he could become at the NFL level.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass against the defense of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon’s Versatility

“I think this guy’s the most versatile receiver in the country. I think he’s a scheme fit. You could make an argument that there’s really not a scheme in the league that he would not fit in with well. He can play in the slot, he can play outside, he’s good after the catch, his contested catches are as good as anybody I’ve ever coached. Route running ability it's all there, and he’s also a really dominant special teams player on top of it,” said Riley on The Jim Rome Show.

The opportunity for Riley to speak this highly of one of his players shows how great Lemon is and has the chance to be in the NFL.

In his Trojan career, Lemon was very productive, highlighted by his 2025 performance, when he was one of the best receivers in the country and won the Biletnikoff Award, the nation’s best receiver award. In his 2025 campaign, Lemon totaled 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lemon consistently found ways to get open and be a reliable target for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a weapon, Riley used Lemon all over the field to create several problems for opposing defenses, whether that was in the slot or on the outside. Lemon ran almost any route in the route tree, which was a major reason he was such a successful weapon for Riley. Lemon’s versatility in Riley’s offense showed many NFL teams that, regardless of his role, he can be consistent and productive.

In his coaching career, Riley has developed several NFL-caliber receivers, including CeDee Lamb, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Jordan Addison.

Riley stating that Lemon is as good as any of the receivers he has ever coached demonstrates that Lemon was not only good in college but could also have a very successful career in the NFL after he is selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

NFL Development

“He’s really developed, and I know there’s a lot of teams that are eager to have the opportunity to add him and all the value he brings to their organization,” added Riley.

As the NFL continues to adapt, finding players who can be successful in a variety of roles helps to create favorable matchups across the board and lead to more offensive success. With his production, toughness, and physicality, Lemon could be a great addition to almost any NFL receiving core to complement as a weapon in the slot, on the outside, or even at times in the backfield.

Based on how polished Lemon is entering his first season in the NFL, he has an opportunity to contribute right away to team success at the next level.

Following his career with USC, Lemon is ready to take the next step, and with his talent in addition to his versatility, Lemon could very well become one of the best receivers Riley has ever coached.

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