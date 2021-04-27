Former USC Commit Jake Garcia Shines at Miami

Garcia was once committed to USC, but flipped to Miami after the Trojans offered Utah QB Jaxson Dart.

Many college football programs all around the country are in the process of wrapping up their respective spring camps.

This period is a critical time for coaches to evaluate their position groups ahead of the fall season, and for early enrollees [freshman] to get a taste of the speed of college football.

One player who has stunned during spring camp is former USC commit Jake Garcia.

Garcia, the Southern California native spent his final high school season in Georgia at Grayson HS, after high school football was postponed in California due to COVID-19. He was originally committed to the USC Trojans, but de-committed after USC offered Utah QB Jaxson Dart.

Garcia proceeded to commit to the University of Miami and enrolled early this spring.

During the Hurricanes Spring Game on April 17, Garcia showed tremendous strides of excellence. Garcia completed 19 passes for 25 attempts and had 255 yards with two touchdowns.

In contrast, during the Trojans Spring Showcase, USC freshman Miller Moss went 7-13 for 34 yards, and freshman Jaxson Dart went 7-13 for 99 yards and had one touchdown.

By the numbers Garcia almost doubled his passing yards in comparison to Dart and Moss' numbers combined. He showed Miami fans that there is hope for the future after starting QB D’Eriq King departs for the NFL.

Even though USC's two freshman didn't put up the same numbers as Garcia during their Spring Showcase, it doesn't discredit their potential at the position.

Both players are acclimating into a new system, and Moss spent his fall semester without a high school football season. The true tests will come during fall camp and the 2021 season, when all three players will get the chance show their abilities after being immersed in the program for several months.

