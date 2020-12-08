AllTrojans
Former USC Kicker Talks Working For Pete Carroll

Claudette Montana Pattison

Where Are They Now?

"Do your job" those are the words that former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian told the Trojans 2015 football team, right before placekicker Alex Wood received a scholarship. Wood, a Washington native joined the Trojans' squad in 2012 and battled for playing time until his junior season where he appeared in USC's final eight games that year. 

During his 2014 season, Wood hit all 12 of his PATs including four against Arizona and eight against Colorado. He had touchbacks on all 14 of his 48 kickoffs and he even had two tackles.

As fall camp rolled around - and the 2015 season approached, Wood prepared to compete for the starting placekicker role. What was unexpected however, was that Wood would also receive a scholarship that season. 

"Sark did that a lot." Wood told SI AllTrojans. "He started out being a little rough and tough. Do your job, do your job, do your job, and then he flipped the script and said you're going to do your job because you're on scholarship." Wood went on to say, "I didn't even know how to react!"

Wood finished the 2015 season and went on to graduate in May of 2016. Following his passion for media and sports, Wood began working for the Elite 11 - as a videographer. Traveling all around the country to document the top high school athletes year by year. Following this, Wood moved on to his current position, working for Pete Carroll and Dr.Michael Gervais.

"I run all of the content for the company [Compete To Create/Finding Mastery] and Dr.Michael Gervais podcast "Finding Mastery" and it's really cool to be around those guys and continue to learn from them." Wood went on to mention, "I always though maybe I would play for Pete Carrol at some point but now I'm taking photos for him so I'll take it."

Wood, works closely with Pete Carroll and Dr.Michael Gervais, as the head of creative assets for their joint company. Now, it's no secret that Pete Carroll has had success in most everything that he does. His time at USC was arguably one of the most dominant era's for the Trojans and he has continued to find success up north with the Seattle Seahawks. We asked Wood, why he thinks Carroll has obtained much success in his professional career, and Wood said, 

"The dude is 69 years old and he seems like the youngest most fired up one in the room. He is a complete optimist, he always believes something good is about to happen. You feel it, it's authentic, it's real, and he makes others buy into it. I think that is why the Seahawks have been so successful not only on the field but off the field."

[WATCH: Sunday Night Sound Bites: "There's a reason that 'C' is on Amon-Ra St. Browns chest"]

[READ: USC vs UCLA Game Time Announced]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

