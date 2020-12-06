USC vs. UCLA Game Time Announced

The USC Trojans will take on the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl for their last game of the season next Saturday, December 12th. These two cross town rivals will compete once again for the Victory Bell, which is the trophy awarded to the winner of this Los Angeles rivalry game. Here are the game details:

Date: December 12th, 2020

Time: 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM ET

Network: ABC

The Trojans lead the all time series with 48 wins over UCLA's 32 wins. Since this matchup started back in 1929, there have been seven ties. Last season, Clay Helton's Trojans found victory over former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins.

With a final score of 52-35, the Trojans, reclaimed the Victory Bell after loosing to the Bruins in 2018, 34-27.

The USC Trojans hold a current record of 3-0. After taking one week off, due to COVID-19 cases the Trojans will look to gain another win on the week today against Nick Rolovich's Washington State team.

The UCLA Bruins head into next week 3-2 overall, which follows their victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils 25-18 in Tempe on Saturday, December 5th.

Due to COVID-19 no fans will be allowed at the Rose Bowl, thus USC and UCLA fans will have to watch the last game of the Pac-12 regular season from home.

