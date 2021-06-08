Amon-Ra St. Brown Receives Exciting News From NFLPA

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has received an official invitation to the NFLPA's 2021 rookie premiere.

St. Brown is the only player from USC to earn this honor. He joins big names like Trevor Lawrence, Devonte Smith, Najee Harris, Trey Lance, Jaylen Waddle, Kyle Pitts, and Penei Sewell among others.

Per the NFLPA's press release, "Rookie Premiere is customarily an exclusive trading card content and marketing event for presenting partner Panini America, along with a slate of other NFLPA partners.

Players are selected as part of the Rookie Premiere class primarily by Panini America based on position, college performance, draft status as well as projected overall demand and marketability. All these factors impact a rookie’s trading card value, even before they have played a down in a game.

Fueled by NFL players, Panini enjoyed a second consecutive year of record growth in 2020. The rookie cards and autographs from this year’s class of players will be featured throughout Panini’s complete 2021 NFL trading card portfolio.

Traditionally held each summer in Los Angeles, this year the NFLPA hosted a private, virtual player-only program for the next generation of NFL stars who gained insights from NFLPA partners and industry experts, including Panini America, Sleep Number and P&G, plus heard from stars of the past and present, including Emmitt Smith, Ryan Clark, Dak Prescott and Tyler Lockett."

[WATCH: Amon-Ra St. Brown Train With Detroit Lions]

Amon-Ra St. Brown was drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 112. He declared for the draft after spending three seasons with the USC Trojans.

