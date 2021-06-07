Insider Reports Donte Williams Has Been 'All Over' Michigan Commit Will Johnson

Five-star cornerback Will Johnson is a name most Trojan fans would like to see playing at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022.

The Michigan product is the No. 1 overall player in Michigan and No. 4 overall cornerback according to 247Sports. He attends Gross Pointe South High School in Grosse Pointe, MI, and measures at 6'3", 190-pounds.

Johnson committed to the Michigan Wolverines on February 28, which shutdown offers from other Power 5 programs including USC, Alabama, Arizona State, Florida among others. However, despite his verbal commitment to the maize and blue one USC coach continues to make the big push for Johnson.

Sports Illustrated's Wolverine Digest publisher Brandon Brown writes:

"Even with Johnson being pretty solidly committed and comfortable with his position coach, USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams has been all over the talented Michigan product. Williams came all the way to Ferris State just to spend some time with Johnson during the camp and the two definitely seemed close. Johnson is taking an official visit to USC next week and, while I'd still bet on Johnson signing with Michigan, the Trojans are looming and have a lot to offer as well." [Wolverine Digest]

Donte Williams relentless effort to flip Johnson's recruitment shouldn't come as a surprise. The USC coach was promoted to associate head coach and earned the No. 1 Pac-12 recruiter title following USC's top ten 2021 class.

Williams was partially responsible for landing the nations No. 1 recruit Korey Foreman last cycle, and continues to dominate the recruiting game all around the country.

If USC wants a shot at flipping Johnsons commitment, it will take persistent efforts and a visit on campus. As mentioned, Johnson will take an official visit to USC on June 15. He will visit the Wolverines on June 18.

[READ: Michigan Commit Will Johnson 'Trying Hard' to Flip USC Five Star Commit]

"I don’t have too much to say about the visit," Johnson said about his upcoming visit to the USC Trojans. "I’m going out there to take a visit and see how it is. I’m still solid in my commitment and trying to get guys to come to Michigan." [Johnson]

