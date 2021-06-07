Remembering Reggie Bush's Best Moments With USC

Reggie Bush will forever go down in history as one of the greatest to ever play at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Despite his 10-year disassociation from the program, Trojan fans forever love the grit, heart, and complete domination he brought to Southern California. During Bush's college years, he helped USC attain back-to-back National Championship victories and a Heisman Trophy for himself.

Although there are hundreds of memorable plays from Bush's college career that make your jaw drop, here are three special ones as we look back on his time as a Trojan.

- LEAPIN' INTO THE END ZONE -

Flashback to 2004.

The USC Trojans played crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins, and Reggie Bush showed UCLA fans why he was a true nightmare for defensive opponents. Bush had 15 carries for 206 yards and two scores. He caught six passes for 73 yards, and on his 25 touches, he averaged 13.4 yards.

- ELECTRIC REGGIE vs. FRESNO STATE -

USC earned a hard fought win over Fresno State back in 2005.

Bush finished the night with career-high 294-yards on 23 carries and two scores. Although the Bulldogs led at halftime, the Trojans defeated them 50-42 thanks to Bush's efforts.

Bush also caught three passes for 68 yards and set a Pac-10 record with 513 all-purpose yards, breaking the USC standard of 368 set by Anthony Davis against Notre Dame in 1972.

"I was really feeling it - I was in sync tonight," Bush said after the game.

- THE HISTORIC 'BUSH PUSH'-

How can we forget the oh-so-memorable 'Bush Push'?

QB Matt Leinart lined up on the line of scrimmage with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter. Score was 28-31 with Notre Dame in the lead. The Trojans knew if they wanted to win the game, they had one shot, and Bush was relentless about finishing the night with a W.

Leinart called the play and proceeded to run into the end zone on a one-yard run. However, he received some assistance from teammate Reggie Bush, cue the 'Bush Push'

USC finished the 2005 matchup defeating the Fighting Irish 34–31.

“All I could think about was helping my teammate get into that end zone,” Bush said after the game. “I didn’t even think. I just reacted. I ran up to him, gave him everything I had.”

