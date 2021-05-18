Former USC Star Signs With San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers signed former USC wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year contract on Monday after he tried out for the team during the 49ers rookie minicamp.

The 49ers waived wideout Austin Proehl on Monday to make room for Lee on their 90-man roster. Lee was one of the few who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent prior to the 2020 season, and was released by the team in March.

To date, Lee has 174 catches for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns in 59 career games. The 29-year-old was a second-round draft pick out of USC back in 2014, and spent six years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Southern California native, has 12 career 100-yard receiving games, 191 catches for 2,864 yards with 25 touchdowns in his career. He also accumulated 40 kickoff returns for 1,141 yards with two touchdowns, 18 carries for 139 yards (7.7 avg.) and three tackles.

Although he is likely on the tail-end of his career, Lee's veteran experience serves as a huge asset for the 49ers receiving core.

