Former USC Teammate Michael Pittman Jr. Discusses Sam Darnold's NFL Future

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. appeared on Good Morning Football on Monday morning and shared his thoughts on former USC teammate Sam Darnold's NFL career.

One of the biggest questions this offseason remains where will former USC quarterback Sam Darnold will end up in 2021? Darnold has been with the NY Jets for three years since he was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Although Jets fans were excited to get the SoCal QB on the east coast, Darnold has definitely struggled over the past three seasons, but especially in 2020.

In the 12 games he started in, the California native finished with a completion percentage of 57.6% and 2,208 passing yards. He had nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions, he also missed four games in 2020 due to a right shoulder injury.

Despite the former USC quarterbacks visible struggles in the league, the Jets franchise, particularly general manager Joe Douglas has yet to make a decision on who will become the No. 1 signal caller next year.

After the Jets dismissed former head coach Adam Gase following a [2-14 record] the organization went through an entire re-build from the top bottom. The Jets hired Robert Saleh to lead the organization, Matt Lafleur as new offensive coordinator, and Greg Knapp as their newest QB coach.

Each of these three coaches have an extensive background working in the NFL, specifically with stellar QB’s; and they certainly have plenty to evaluate before making a final one on Darnold.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Networks, "The #Jets are planning to complete their evaluations of the top QBs in the NFL Draft before making any decisions on Sam Darnold, sources say. That includes Pro Days and interviews. While they’ve received real interest in Darnold, they want to get the full QB picture first."

With the No. 2 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, that leaves BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones as possible QB draft options.

There is no doubt that many Jets fans are frustrated with the turnout of the 2020 season and would like to see a change on the offensive side of the ball. However, many including former teammate Michael Pittman Jr. believe that Darnold has a bright future in the NFL even if he remains with the Jets.

"I think that Sam is special guy, I just love Sam and think he is a great player and I know he is going to end up somewhere and do well." said Pittman Jr., Monday morning on Good Morning Football.

Darnold has one more year remaining on his rookie contract, and although it could be weeks until his fait is solidified, many believe that this young QB is just getting started.

