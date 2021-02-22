Michael Pittman Jr. Recounts Jersey Discussion With Carson Wentz

Veteran QB Carson Wentz agreed to let Colts rookie Michael Pittman Jr. wear No. 11 next season, but how exactly did the jersey discussion go down?

Michael Pittman Jr. appeared on NFL Networks Good Morning Football to discuss his new QB Carson Wentz and a recap of his rookie season.

Pittman Jr. had a solid rookie campaign despite getting injured early in week three against the Jets. As the season went on, he showed positive moments, connecting well with veteran QB Philip Rivers. However, next year Pittman Jr. will be catching balls from a new QB, Carson Wentz.

The Eagles agreed to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder. But make no mistake, the Colts franchise and MPJ are excited to have Wentz onboard.

"I think that [the Wentz trade] is awesome because we get a guy that is young, we get a guy who has a big arm, a guy that is a proven guy and a guy that led his team to a Super Bowl. I think it is great for us" said Pittman Jr. on GMFB.

Although Pittman Jr. and Wentz will be sharing the field together next year, only one will get to wear No. 11 on their jersey. Pittman Jr. wore No. 6 during his time at USC, but switched to No. 11 when he was drafted by the Colts back in 2020. Wentz wore No. 11 in college and during his five seasons with the Eagles.

Pittman Jr. said Wentz texted him just hours after the trade deal was announced to inquire about their shared jersey number, but rookie Pittman Jr. stood his ground.

"He actually texted me about [No. 11] two hours after the news broke and he asked me about how I felt about it" said Pittman Jr."I told him that I was going to stay [with No. 11] and he said that was cool. He [said he] would switch numbers and it was that easy, I mean he was a chill guy about it."

As of now, Pittman Jr. will return next season wearing No. 11 and Wentz will find a new jersey number.

Pittman Jr. ended the 2020 NFL season with with 40 receptions, 503 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Despite his compartment leg syndrome injury early in the season, the former USC wide receiver managed to show his potential and worth in the league.

In a post season interview, Colts general manager Chris Ballard described his high hopes for the former USC wideout going forward.

“If Pittman doesn’t get hurt, I think we’re talking about him in a totally different vein, because he was really coming on,” Ballard said in a press conference.

“That was a significant injury he had, and he bounced back from it, and I think you started to see his talent more toward the end of the season. We think he’s got really good upside.”

