Report Reveals JuJu Smith-Schuster Told Teammates About Plans For Next Season

This former USC wide receiver is 'likely headed elsewhere'.

The free agency saga continues with former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

On Sunday, the NFL wideout took to Twitter to thank Steeler nation for his past four seasons in Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster wrote, ""No matter what happens this week, if I’m back or if I’m somewhere else, just know that I will never see Pittsburgh as just 4 yrs of my life, but a part of who I am. I’ll always carry that tough, blue collar spirit for the rest of my life. I LOVE YOU PITTSBURGH #412"

On Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the California native has been reportedly telling teammates that he is 'likely headed elsewhere'.

Garafolo also reported that several teams are interested in Smith-Schuster stating, "There are going to be a number of teams in on JuJu. The Steelers want him back, Ben Roethlisberger definitely wanted him back."

But the biggest question remains can the Steelers afford this highly coveted free agent?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a tricky financial situation heading into the offseason. Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible estimates Pittsburgh to be $11.7 million over the $180 million dollar salary cap.

Smith-Schuster knows his worth, and although he has been vocal about wanting to be a Steeler for life, other NFL teams could make him an offer too good to refuse.

The two-day countdown begins as Smith-Schuster will hit the open market on March 17.

