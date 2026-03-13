Four-Star Cornerback Makes Recruiting Announcement with USC, Oregon, Auburn

Four-star cornerback Danny Lang has officially set a commitment date. The Mater Dei standout will announce his college decision on March 21, choosing between the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, and Auburn Tigers.

The Southern California native has quickly become one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle, and his decision could represent another significant recruiting win for coach Lincoln Riley’s program. Lang is rated as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 53 overall prospect nationally in the 247Sports rankings, giving the Trojans a chance to secure one of the top defensive backs in the country.

The decision also comes at an interesting moment in USC recruiting. After signing the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, the Trojans are attempting to continue their momentum while simultaneously defending their home turf from Oregon’s increasingly aggressive recruiting presence in Southern California. If USC lands Lang, it would represent another key step in reclaiming recruiting dominance in its own backyard.

USC Get the Last Word On Recruiting Push for Lang

USC has made it clear that Lang is a priority target. Over the past week, the Mater Dei cornerback has been a frequent presence at USC spring practices, according to On3 reports.

Lang reportedly arrived on campus as early as 6 a.m. PT with his father to spend time with the coaching staff and observe practice.

Relationship-building has become one of USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed’s calling cards in recruiting. Several prospects have described the coach as a “big brother” figure, praising his teaching ability and energy around the program.

Those connections could prove critical as Lang approaches his commitment date. USC has made a point to get the local prospect on campus repeatedly during the early stages of spring practice, reinforcing the message that he is a centerpiece target in the class.

USC vs. Oregon Recruiting Rivalry Continues

While Auburn remains in the mix, Oregon appears to be the Trojans’ primary competition for Lang’s commitment. The Ducks offered Lang in June 2024 and have been heavily involved in his recruitment ever since. For several cycles, Oregon has enjoyed significant success recruiting Southern California prospects, even as USC struggled to crack the national top 10 in classes during 2024 and 2025.

That dynamic has started to change. USC’s top-ranked 2026 recruiting class signaled a potential shift in momentum, and winning the battle for Lang would reinforce the idea that the Trojans are reclaiming control of their recruiting territory.

Historically, USC and Oregon have battled for top West Coast talent dating back to their Pac-10 rivalry days, when both programs consistently competed for conference titles and national relevance. With both programs now operating in the Big Ten era of college football, the recruiting battles between the two have only intensified. Lang’s recruitment represents another chapter in that ongoing fight for elite West Coast defensive talent.

Mater Dei Pipeline Becoming Critical for USC

Another factor working in USC’s favor is its rebuilt relationship with Mater Dei High School, one of the nation’s premier football programs. Lang is a standout defensive back for the Monarchs, where he recorded 31 tackles, 10 passes defended, one fumble recovery, and one tackle for loss during the 2025 season.

USC has recently strengthened its ties with the powerhouse program. In the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Trojans signed four Mater Dei players:

- Tight end Mark Bowman

- Wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

- Defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui

- Linebacker Shaun Scott

That group represented USC’s first Mater Dei signees since Lincoln Riley’s initial recruiting class in 2022, signaling a renewed emphasis on recruiting from the California powerhouse.

Lang is not the only Mater Dei defensive back USC is pursuing either. The Trojans are also targeting several elite Southern California defensive backs in the 2027 class, including five-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and four-star prospects Gavin Williams, Darius Johnson, Jailen Hill, and Duvay Williams.

The strategy is clear: USC intends to rebuild its defensive talent base by locking down elite local prospects. Lang’s decision on March 21 will reveal whether the Trojans’ recent momentum and their growing Mater Dei pipeline will be enough to secure one of California’s top defensive backs before official visits even begin.

