Notable Recruits Who Visited USC This Past Week for Spring Practice

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang is a high priority target for the USC Trojans in the 2027 cycle.

And because of he lives very close to campus, the local blue-chip prospect was at three of the four spring practices this past week. With recruiting season ramping up, who were some other top prospects that checked out USC during its first week of practice.

Who was on Campus for Weekday Practices?

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Westlake (Calif.) four-star tight end Charles Davis visited USC for the time since he picked up an offer from his hometown school last month. Davis, a fast riser in the 2027 class, grew up a massive USC fan. Pacifica (Calif.) three-star linebacker Isaiah Phelps was on campus Wednesday and the Trojans are quickly picking up momentum.

Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder committed to Oregon in early February but an offer from USC in late February has him on flip watch. Fielder has strong family ties to Southern Cal. He was on campus Friday.

USC flipped quarterback Jonas Williams and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui from the Ducks in the 2026 class, and the Trojans are quickly moving in on pulling another top prospect away from their West Coast rival.

The Trojans hosted a couple of top prospects for future classes on Friday in 2028 Mater Dei four-star safety Ace Leutele and 2029 Bellflower athlete Austin Miller. And as USC continues to establish its pipeline with Mater Dei, a number of coaches from the national powerhouse were at practice on Friday.

Four-star receiver signee Boobie Feaster was also on campus Friday, and it’s not the first time the No. 4 receiver, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, has been at USC this spring.

Feaster, who reclassified from the 2027 class, will enroll this summer and play his entire freshman season at 17 years old.

A Trip to the Coliseum

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC held Saturday’s practice inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Cherry Creek (Colo.) four-star IOL Jackson Roper made his first trip out to USC over the weekend. Roper grew up around a pair of freshman offensive lineman in Breck Kolojay and Kannon Smith. Roper has an official visit scheduled for the last weekend of May.

According to On3’s Scott Schrader, Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka was also on campus Saturday. He played with freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade made the short trip back to USC on Saturday, and was joined by two of teammates, 2028 cornerback Ca’ron Williams and linebacker Allen Kennett V, who picked up an offer over the weekend.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Trojans have three freshman from a Santa Margarita team that won of the Open Division state championship this past season in receiver Trent Mosley, defensive end Simote Katoanga and cornerback Jayden Crowder. They were all coached by former USC Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer.

And according to Schrader, the Trojans hosted several other 2028 prospects, including JSerra (Calif.) offensive lineman Lincoln Fa’alafi, Hamilton (Ariz.) receiver Roye Oliver III and Palos Verdes (Calif.) safety Jalen Flowers.