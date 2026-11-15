Four Winners and Losers From USC's Brutal Road Loss to Indiana Hoosiers

The No. 18 USC Trojans fell to No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers 27-13. Once again, old habits crept up on the Trojans as they played in a crucial road game. While there were some bright spots in the win, they were overshadowed by the drop-off in production and grit.

Winner: Trent Mosley and Mark Bowman

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) runs after a catch with Indiana Hoosiers defensive back A.J. Harris (4) defending during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receiver Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman, the midseason freshmen All-Americans, were the focal point of the opening script and were Jayden Maiava’s go-to weapons throughout the first half. The two accounted for 11 targets, eight receptions, and 59 yards – 29 yards and four catches each.

While Mosley wasn’t able to replicate the dynamic first-half performance he had in Week 9, he was crucial in moving the chains for the Trojans. Bowman, who looks to be back at full health, was showing off impressive feats of athleticism, like his one-hand snag, while aiding in the Trojans’ 52 rushing yards as a blocker.

Mosley was heavily relied on in the second half of the game, but it was more detrimental as the whole offense became predictable. The freshman wideout finished the game with nine receptions for 130 yards, while Bowman picked up six receptions for 47 yards.

Loser: Trojans Secondary

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Shazz Preston (7) and wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) react after a play against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seventh-year senior Grant Wilson got the nod ahead of the conference clash, making it his first start for the Hoosiers. Even with a successful pass rush, the journeyman showed no fear slinging it downfield, which is concerning. In the first half, they allowed 145 passing yards, with most of the big plays coming on crucial downs.

On Indiana’s opening drive, Wilson was facing third-and-nine at the Hoosiers’ 39-yard line. With poise, Wilson connected with receiver Shazz Preston for 47 yards as USC safety Prophet Brown was seen trailing behind him. Then at USC’s 13-yard line, facing another third down, Wilson found Brock Schott down the center of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown. Nickelback Alex Graham also failed to bring in a gift of an interception.

In the second quarter, the Hoosiers' offense was at their own 12-yard line with third-and-nine down. Nick Marsh blew past Elbert Hill IV for a 65-yard reception. Luckily for the Trojans, a penalty wiped away what would have been a 24-yard touchdown by Charlie Becker, who beat Jontez Williams on the one-on-one matchup. Wilson picked on Williams the following play – Preston was able to make the grab, but the throw pushed the receiver slightly out of the end zone.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) looks to throw against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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To open up the third quarter, Becker, Marsh, Schott and Preston were all targeted once again, combining for 52 receiving yards. Luckily, the Hoosiers only came away with three points. Miscommunication on the back end of the Trojans’ defense continued as Becker picked up a 26-yard reception on second-and-six from Indiana’s 29-yard line. The play would help Indiana take a 20-13 lead.

Then in the fourth quarter, Indiana was pinned at their 25-yard line. Tyler Morris converted on third-and-five with a 22-yard reception. The nail in the coffin was Wilson's 42-yard touchdown pass to Becker, leading to the final score of 27-13.

Winner: USC’s Front Seven (First Half)

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) is pressured by Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first half, defensive end Luke Wafle and linebacker Desman Stephens were the main standouts. The two even made a play together for a tackle for loss. Wafle showed relentless pressure and pursuit in the backfield – two tackles for loss and a sack – while Stephens was flying, delivering tone-setting hits – two solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss.

At the edge, Braylan Shelby came away with three total tackles and a pass breakup. In the interior, Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart were plugging running lanes, forcing rushed passes, and came away with a sack. Even freshmen Jaimeon Winfield and Tomuhini Topui Jr. got in the mix. Transfer linebacker Deven Bryant also brought in an interception that made way for USC’s game-tying touchdown before halftime.

The longest rush they allowed was 15 yards – 36 total rushing yards by halftime. Unfortunately, that was the peak of the unit's production and intensity.

Loser: Reverting to Old Habits

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches his players warm up before their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For whatever reason, Southern Cal can’t help but revert to a different team on the road.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jontez Williams, Alex Graham, and Prophet Brown all missed out on interceptions. Hoosier running back Lee Beebe Jr. fumbled the ball, yet no Trojan was able to get the recovery. Then on special teams, kicker Caden Chittenden went two-for-four. The first miss would have put the Trojans on the board first, while the second miss would have cut into Indiana’s touchdown lead.

Offensively, Maiava got rattled on the road once more and threw three interceptions. Lincoln Riley’s play-calling ultimately became predictable and desperate as they depended on two players. As a whole, USC committed eight penalties that totaled 87 yards.

Probably the most glaring problem is a drop-off in production – both statistically and physically – in the second half. The Hoosiers started chipping away at the ground and continued to air it out for big plays.

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