USC Defender Alex Graham Shares Trojans' Mentality Before Crucial Indiana Matchup

For the Nov. 9 edition of Trojans Live, redshirt-freshman nickelback Alex Graham stopped by to share No. 20 USC Trojans' mindset heading into their Week 11 road game, how he spent the bye week, his growth as a nickelback and how he found success following a slow start in his first year.

Preparing for Another Important Road Game

Indiana's Amare Ferrell (1) celebrates his interception with Tyrique Tucker (95), AJ Harris (4) and Jamari Sharpe (22) during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Week 11, the Trojans will travel to Bloomington to face No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (8-1, 5-1).

Each Big Ten road game has provided a different challenge. In Week 6, it was Penn State’s White Out crowd. Then in Week 8, USC had to battle a physically stout Wisconsin team with a lively crowd in the background. This time around they’ll be fighting the cold with the weather forecast predicting 46 degrees at kickoff with temperatures dropping to 43 to 45 degrees later in the game, 7 to 8 mph winds with gusts reaching 13 to 14 mph with overcast/cloudy skies.

“As my coach [Lincoln Riley] says ‘Don’t get too high, don’t get too low.’ If you make a bad play, don’t be down on yourself – next play, stay level. Don’t get too hyped. Celebrate but don’t get too hyped, get back [to that] steady level.”

“From the past couple weeks, we’re really learning, [doing] our job and playing as a defense. Playing as a whole team. Win on all three phases of the ball – special teams play a big part,” Graham said about how the team has been preparing for the last three regular season games. “Like I said, just doing our job and coming together as a team.”

The Identity of the Trojans’ Defense

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“That’s a hard one. I don’t even know. From older guys, like [Prophet Brown] to youngest guy on defense [Luke Wafle]...Its hard to say for that. We got a lot of different personalities,” Graham said when asked if a certain player or group has cemented the defense’s identity.

“Definitely Jahkeem Stewart,” Graham said when asked who’s the biggest personality on the defense. “We actually had awards during fall camp [and] he won ‘Biggest Trash Talker.’ We also got a young guy, Jaimeon Winfield, [Desman Stephens II], you know we got a couple guys.”

“We’re only getting better,” Graham had to say about the team as a whole.

Focusing on the defensive side of the ball, Patterson has the Trojans’ defense trending in the right direction heading into this crucial game. The unit is currently allowing an average of 24.2 points per game (No. 53), 346.0 yards per game (No. 37) and 35.85 third-down conversion percentage (No. 42). USC’s upset win against Ohio State in Week 9 marked their third defensive closeout of the season as well.

How Alex Graham Spent the Trojans’ Second Bye Week

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass between USC Trojans safety Alex Graham (7) and cornerback Jontez Williams (0) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Amazing. Got the weekend to relax, chill and watch some football,” Graham said when asked how he spent his weekend off.

As for the practice week, the bye week was redubbed to “Standard Week.” Senior safety Christian Pierce, other Trojan leaders, with Lincoln Riley at the helm spearheaded the new approach.

“From the last bye, we took this bye week more serious…We’re starting to realize and understand that how we do one thing is how we do everything. The things we do off the field [has] a big impact on what we do on the field. Just knowing that, as a team we’re getting better.”

Stepping up as a Nickelback

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) tries to evade USC Trojans safety Alex Graham (7) during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The nickel in this defense plays a big part. Just me doing my job really sets up the defense as a whole,” Graham said about the importance of the position in Gary Patterson’s 4-2-5 scheme.

In eight games, Graham has recorded 20 total tackles (12 solo, eight assisted), three tackles for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hits.

“I’m going to say both,” Graham said when asked if he likes playing in the box or in coverage. “When I was younger, I played linebacker…I was a corner as well. Guarding the slot and being able to play in the box, I love it not going to lie.”

Bouncing Back From a Slow Start Freshman Year

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Major Everhart (3) catches the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The people around me,” Graham said about how he’s been able to make a fast impact in his second year. “Last year, [Defensive Graduate Assistant] Bookie Radley-Hines played a big part. Just knowing my why and knowing why I’m here. I don't want to take this game for granted – I tell myself to live with no regrets. So doing that and taking it day by day.”

Graham, who was a four-star recruit out of Cass Technical (Detroit, Mich.), joined the Trojans in the spring of 2025 after graduating a semester early. Unfortunately, his time on the field was put on hold due to an injury. As a cornerback, Graham appeared in four of the last seven games of the regular season and played in the Alamo Bowl. He wrapped up his freshman season with 15 tackles and two tackles for loss.

“I really realized that my senior year of high school. I wanted to do certain things and I told myself ‘You in that moment right now so you gotta get it done.’ Going back to last year, from being a starter in fall camp to having that little injury that sat me out for a while, that made me open up my eyes to a lot of new things too.”

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