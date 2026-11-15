USC Trojans' Biggest Defensive Concern in Disappointing Road Loss

The USC Trojans will be kicking themselves until next fall because of everything they left on the table in Saturday night’s loss 27-13 loss to Indiana, effectively ending their College Football Playoff run.

In year five under Lincoln Riley, one of college football's premier brands have still failed to reach the postseason. Critical mistakes continued to be an issue for the Trojans but one on defense stood out the most.

Missed Opportunities in the Secondary

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Indiana's opening possession, they marched right down the field. They had the ball inside the 20-yard and quarterback Grant Wilson's pass sailed through the hands of USC defensive back Alex Graham in the end zone.

Two plays later, Wilson connected with tight end for a 13-yard touchdown to give the Hoosiers an early 7-0 after Ryon Sayeri missed a 51-yard field goal on the Trojans opening possession.

Safety Prophet Brown had a ball sail through his hands in the end zone early in the third quarter. Brown had come up with a 99-yard pick-six in USC's narrow 42-35 victory over Rutgers in week 3, but on Saturday he was unable to come up with the game-changing play.

On that same drive, Indiana had a 3rd-and-goal on the 6-yard line and Wilson's pass drilled cornerback Jontez Williams in the chest. Hoosiers receiver Davion Chandler nearly came up with a touchdown on the deflection, but the drive ended in a field goal to give them a three-point lead and the defending national champions never surrendered the lead.

Williams also dropped another interception early in the fourth quarter that would have set the Trojans up with great field position.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) makes a throw against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Deven Bryant did up with an interception with 37 seconds remaining the first half when the Indiana had the ball in USC territory. That play shifted momentum because on the very next play, quarterback Jayden Maiava connected with freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for a 51-yard completion.

Two plays later, Maiava hit receiever Zacharyus Williams for a 7-yard touchdown and tied the game at 10 going into halftime. It was at least a 10-point swing and the Trojans left several of those oppurtunities on the board.

The Trojans secondary had a big challenge on their hands with a pair of talented Indiana receivers in Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh, two projected first round picks. Marsh finished with four receptions for 80 yards, 65 of those came when he beat freshman cornerback Rock Hill for a big play in the second quarter.

Becker had a fairly quiet game, until he beat cornerback Chasen Johnson off the line for a 42-yard touchdown to deliver the dagger and stretch Indiana's lead to two touchdowns with less than four minutes remaining in regulation.

Indiana Capitlizes on Jayden Maiava's Mistakes

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC trailed by seven minutes left in regulation and had an opportunity tie the game. It was 2nd-and-goal on the 6-yard line when Maiava was picked up off by Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones.

Maiava had locked onto Dixon-Wyatt in the end zone, something that has been a continuois issue for the Trojans signal-caller throughout the season, and Jones stepped right in front of it. The redshirt senior was picked off three times, which means he has thrown five interceptions in USC's last two road games as the offense scored 7 and 13 points. Both were also coming off a bye.

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