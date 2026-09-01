What Stood Out in Freshman Mark Bowman’s USC Trojans Debut
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USC freshman tight end Mark Bowman has always been ahead of the curve.
As a sophomore at Mater Dei (Calif.) in 2024, he looked more like a player that was in college than someone that was an underclassman. That season, Bowman was a key figure for a team that was crowned high school national champions.
The five-star recruit was highly coveted by every major program before he became one of the crown jewels of the Trojans No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle. He had signed an NIL deal with Nike when he was a senior in high school.
Bowman arrived at USC with a ton of notoriety because of his star rating, the high school he came from and lucrative NIL deal.
What the Film Showed About Mark Bowman's Performance
Bowman was a day one starter for the Trojans in their win over San José State this past Saturday. In fact, he was one of four true freshmen from Southern California that was in the starting lineup on offense, one of which was his high school teammate, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
Since his sophomore year of high school, Bowman had drawn comparisons to former Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers because of his advanced skill set and position flexibility. That part of his game wasn’t on display in the season opener as he caught just three passes for 15 yards. His biggest impact came as a run blocker.
“You might have one of the better blocking tight ends already in the Big Ten with Bowman,” said college football analyst Landon Tengwall in an exclusive interview. “I'm talking serious ability to accelerate into blocks, and once again keeps a base, feet keep moving, gets a really good hand placement. I think Mark Bowman is going to be a huge piece of what this run game is going to be for USC.”
Bowman was pretty physically developed when he enrolled in January. It was hard for the media not to notice his strong lower body when spring practice began in early March. Bowman added 10 pounds of muscle over the summer and looks like a tight end that has been playing in the Big Ten for years.
“I really was impressed because normally the biggest transition for a tight end or offensive lineman to college ball is the physicality,” Tengwall said. “You got 22, 23, sometimes 24-year-old guys now that you've got to go against. It looked like Mark Bowman was a third-year tight end. He's physically impressive, but a lot of times when you're a young guy, you lack that full confidence to play 100 miles per hour because you're not fully sure.
“You didn't see any of that in Mark Bowman's game. It was full on accelerate, and there was zero hesitation. It's I know what I need to do on this play, and he loves to just block the man across from. He doesn't care who he is. He's going to give 100 percent, and he is going to finish through the whistle.”
The Impact of Mark Bowman
USC returns four starters on the offensive line. It’s a front with size and experience. The Trojans also brought back its two leading rushers from last year in Waymond Jordan and King Miller.
Riley wants to run the ball. He made that clear with nine run plays on USC's 13-play opening drive. Bowman’s time will come in the passing game but his emergence as a run blocker allows them to lean more into a strength.
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Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_