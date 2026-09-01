What Stood Out in Freshman Mark Bowman’s USC Trojans Debut

USC freshman tight end Mark Bowman has always been ahead of the curve.

As a sophomore at Mater Dei (Calif.) in 2024, he looked more like a player that was in college than someone that was an underclassman. That season, Bowman was a key figure for a team that was crowned high school national champions.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The five-star recruit was highly coveted by every major program before he became one of the crown jewels of the Trojans No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle. He had signed an NIL deal with Nike when he was a senior in high school.

Bowman arrived at USC with a ton of notoriety because of his star rating, the high school he came from and lucrative NIL deal.

What the Film Showed About Mark Bowman's Performance

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowman was a day one starter for the Trojans in their win over San José State this past Saturday. In fact, he was one of four true freshmen from Southern California that was in the starting lineup on offense, one of which was his high school teammate, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Since his sophomore year of high school, Bowman had drawn comparisons to former Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers because of his advanced skill set and position flexibility. That part of his game wasn’t on display in the season opener as he caught just three passes for 15 yards. His biggest impact came as a run blocker.

“You might have one of the better blocking tight ends already in the Big Ten with Bowman,” said college football analyst Landon Tengwall in an exclusive interview. “I'm talking serious ability to accelerate into blocks, and once again keeps a base, feet keep moving, gets a really good hand placement. I think Mark Bowman is going to be a huge piece of what this run game is going to be for USC.”

Watch the block from Mark Bowman (#19) and then the effort afterwards #USC https://t.co/curuJoXGMd pic.twitter.com/kigy7IHwFl — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) August 30, 2026

Bowman was pretty physically developed when he enrolled in January. It was hard for the media not to notice his strong lower body when spring practice began in early March. Bowman added 10 pounds of muscle over the summer and looks like a tight end that has been playing in the Big Ten for years.

“I really was impressed because normally the biggest transition for a tight end or offensive lineman to college ball is the physicality,” Tengwall said. “You got 22, 23, sometimes 24-year-old guys now that you've got to go against. It looked like Mark Bowman was a third-year tight end. He's physically impressive, but a lot of times when you're a young guy, you lack that full confidence to play 100 miles per hour because you're not fully sure.

“You didn't see any of that in Mark Bowman's game. It was full on accelerate, and there was zero hesitation. It's I know what I need to do on this play, and he loves to just block the man across from. He doesn't care who he is. He's going to give 100 percent, and he is going to finish through the whistle.”

The Impact of Mark Bowman

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC returns four starters on the offensive line. It’s a front with size and experience. The Trojans also brought back its two leading rushers from last year in Waymond Jordan and King Miller.

Riley wants to run the ball. He made that clear with nine run plays on USC's 13-play opening drive. Bowman’s time will come in the passing game but his emergence as a run blocker allows them to lean more into a strength.

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