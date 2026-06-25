One Key Question for USC Tight End Mark Bowman Before Freshman Season

The tight end position was a big part of Lincoln Riley’s offenses early in his tenure at Oklahoma with players such as Mark Andrews and Grant Calcaterra. Andrews was a unanimous All-American and won the Mackey Award, presented annually to the top tight end.

That wasn’t the case for Riley in his first four seasons at USC. It was something the Trojans coach was adamant about changing, so he hired inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage in January 2025 for two big reasons: upgrade the position and change the programs local recruiting efforts.

Can Mark Bowman Elevate USC's Tight End Room?

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

There was a tight end prospect in the 2026 class less than an hour away from campus that recruiting outlets compared to former Georgia All-American and Los Angeles Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star Mark Bowman.

Savage led a relentless pursuit of Bowman and was able to fend off several Big Ten and SEC schools. Bowman was in-attendance for every USC home game last fall, except for their Friday night win over Northwestern in early November and saw firsthand the effect of Savage on the Trojans tight ends.

Expectations are high for Bowman heading into his freshman year. He is the most talented player Riley has had at the position since Andrews. Can he take the position to another level in year one?

Mark Bowman Makes Immediate Impression at USC

USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage | USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage

It’s no secret Bowman has a lucrative NIL deal that is set to make him one of the highest paid freshmen in college football. He’s already been featured on the Nike app and appeared in an advertisement.

But when he arrived on campus earlier this year, Bowman understood nothing would be handed to him.

“Work ethic and approach. You could do the bare minimum, showing up when you’re asked to be here on the schedule, but he’s a guy that is texting me to meet at an extra time,” Savage said about Bowman in February. “Or I'm walking out of the building to leave at night, and he's doing a walk through on his own with Sam Huard on the turf in the weight room.

“When a guy's investing the extra time, obviously what you put in is what you're going to get out. But just his approach on how he wants to be great is going to pay off for him.”

In the spring, Bowman continued to progress the more comfortable he felt in the offense. He shined in the teams scrimmage inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to conclude the third week of practice. One source described Bowman as someone that “won the day” after the scrimmage.

What Mark Bowman Brings to USC’s Offense

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The local star is expected to be a day one starter for the Trojans.

Bowman offers position flexibility which will allow Riley to use him as chess piece and create mismatches. He’s an advanced route runner and has the skillset to create explosive plays whether it’s catching passes down the field or turning a short pass into a big one with his YAC ability. And having a versatile and dynamic tight end will elevate USC's offense.

Redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava was reliant on former tight ends Lake McRee and Walker Lyons last season. That responsibility falls on Bowman in 2026.

Bowman is a physical blocker but there’s a big jump when it comes to facing Big Ten defensive linemen. Continuing to improve that aspect of his game will be critical into him becoming a complete player at the position.

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