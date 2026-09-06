Sunday Column: How Gary Patterson Is Changing USC Trojans Defensive Identity

In the spring, the individual periods of USC’s practice on defense looked vastly different than in years past.

Linebacker coach Mike Ekeler referred to himself as a teacher instead of a football coach. It was all about getting his players trusting him to put them in a position to be successful. And that’s how he and the rest of the Trojans defensive staff treated that portion of practice.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Small details and fundamentals to maximize the talent they had assembled on defense. And it started with the new man in charge, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who has put his handprint on every position unit.

For the first time since 2021, the former longtime TCU head coach is a full-time staff member and a coordinator for the first time since 2000. Patterson is no longer handling the off the field responsibilities he once had as a head coach, it’s just football.

He is rejuvenated. In the spring, Patterson would greet the media as he headed onto the practice field. He’s drawn big crowds during media appearances because of his storytelling ability and just overall football knowledge. He’s waving to fans and throwing up victory sign heading into the tunnel before this past Friday night’s game against Fresno State.

Trusting in Gary Patterson and USC Staff

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patterson era on defense was off to a great start in week 0 against San José State. The starters allowed just three points through three quarters but when the USC put in their second and third string players, the Spartans scored 23 fourth quarter points.

As the Trojans prepared for Fresno State in week 1, the entire defense approached it as everyone had let their foot off the gas down the stretch against the Spartans. The focus for entire unit shifted back to what had they had been taught since the spring and trusting the staff.

That turned into a dominant defensive performance against the Bulldogs. USC pitched their first shutout since September 2024 against Utah State and allowed 116 total yards of offense this past, the fewest since allowing 91 yards against Notre Dame in November 2008.

“When we went back and watched week one, we did a lot of good things. Obviously, the first unit did, but when they weren't good, it was a lot of us just not trusting it at times,” Riley said. “I don't want to hide under like, well, it's young guys or twos and threes, it doesn't matter.

“We're gonna need them all. I thought we trusted it more and saw that he's [Patterson] gonna do some things along with our staff to put us in some good positions. And I thought our guys played fast, confident.”

New Identity Under Gary Patterson

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) is tackled for a safety by Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (7) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC assumed an identity against Fresno State that they had not had in quite some time, they were the attackers. It was a relentless approach all night from Patterson, who dialed up the same nickel blitz that resulted in Kennedy Urlacher and Alex Graham getting sacks that resulted in safeties.

A sack by defensive end Jadyn Ramos on 4th-and-goal with 36 seconds remaining to preserve the shutout led to a big hug from safety Prophet Brown for Patterson and the Trojans defensive coordinator getting mobbed on the sideline by his players to celebrate the accomplishment. It was a moment that exemplified what Patterson has meant to the players and vice versa in a short amount of time.

Defensive lineman Jide Abasiri was a force on the interior for the second consecutive week, giving USC something they been sorely missing at the line of scrimmage for years. Abasiri, defensive end Kameryn Crawford, linebacker Desman Stephens continue to be ascending players in year three. Their development under the new defensive staff has been on display.

Key transfers in defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, linebacker Deven Bryant and cornerback Jontez Williams have made their presence felt in the Trojans new-look defense. Freshman defensive end Luke Wafle has flourished and freshman Rock Hill has bolstered the cornerback room.

It was a shutout win over a Group of Five opponent but it’s part of a bigger picture in the changing defensive culture at Southern Cal.

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