Biggest Improvement Between USC Trojans' First Two Games of the Season

When defensive coordinator Gary Patterson joined coach Lincoln Riley’s staff over the offseason, Trojan fans alike were expecting the former TCU coach to revitalize the defense.

Through two games, Patterson's first team defense has showcased their talents and what they bring to the table. And while the young second team has shown their signs of inexperience, the starting rotation has been absolute lights out early in the year.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leaves the field against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the first two games, No. 14 USC's starting defense has just allowed three points.

USC Defense Shuts Out Fresno State

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It had been seven years since Trojan fans last saw a safety by the defense. The last was in 2019 when USC played Utah, as members of the Pac-12.

Well, USC gave them not one, but two safeties in their 39-0 shutout win against Fresno State.

Defensive back Kennedy Urlacher had himself a day pressuring Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandel. Midway through the second quarter, Patterson dialed up Urlacher on a nickel blitz, and after pressure from Jide Abasiri forced Mandal to move right, it worked to result in a safety. Urlacher also forced a fumble later in the quarter.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Hayley Elwood interviews Southern California Trojans safety Kennedy Urlacher (9) after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t know if as long as I’ve been a coach that I’ve had two (safeties) in a game,” Riley said. “Our front and our back end really played well together, like complemented each other and that’s what great defense looks like.”

Abasiri showed up again in the third quarter shaking off Fresno State offensive line and cutting through the middle to pressure Mandal before defensive back Alex Graham wrapped him up for the second safety.

“Nobody wants to give up points, but at the end of the day it’s how you grow and as a defense I felt like we grew very well,” starting safety Prophet Brown said.

USC's defense limited Fresno State’s offense to just 116 total offensive yards and two turnovers. It was the fewest yards allowed since 2008. They also had five sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Gary Patterson and USC’s defense absolutely dominated against a physical in your face Fresno State team.



0 points allowed.

9 - 1st downs (only 5 thru 3 quarters)

116 total yards, 54 yds thru 3 quarters

Forced 2 turnovers

5 sacks

7 TFLs

2 safeties



If USC can dominate these… pic.twitter.com/vFmkwiFA8l — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) September 5, 2026

Patterson Not Happy About Defense Debut

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the Trojans 42-26 win over San José State, Riley admitted Patterson was “pissed” at his second team defense.

The backups allowed 23 points in the fourth quarter, after the starting defense had limited the Spartans to just three through three quarters.

“Fourth quarter, not up to our standards,” Riley said after the game. “The way our starters played that deserved to be a single-digit game.”

But the starters made a statement early on, most notably freshman edge Luke Wafle.

Late in the first quarter, Wafle showcased his talent with a rush on Spartans quarterback Luke Weaver, nearly resulting in a safety. Wafle and Jamal Jarrett also recorded a pass deflection, the only two on defense to do so.

Fast forward to Friday night, late in the game against the Bulldogs and the second team Trojan defense on the field, Mandal managed to drive his team into the redzone. Patterson and Riley began fuming in the sidelines as their hopes for a shutout seemed to dwindle.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the defense stepped up and shut Mandal and his offense on fourth and goal to end the game.

“It was definitely better,” Abasiri said about Patterson’s mood after the shutout. “They were driving it down us on that last drive, but we bit down on our mouth guards, had some grit, and we were able to finish that drive, leaving them with zero points so I’m sure he’s happy with that.”

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