Three Things to Watch From Fresno State at USC Trojans in Week 2

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has never lost to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Then again, USC hasn't lost to the newest Pac-12 representative since the 1992 Freedom Bowl.

Yet the 2026 version of USC versus Fresno State brings a new twist on Sept. 4 inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Including the first element that leads off the three things to look for.

Lincoln Riley Needing to Out-Scheme a Past Assistant of his

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz celebrates with running back Johnathan Arceneaux (0) after defeating the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former USC linebackers coach Matt Entz now leads the Bulldogs. Entz is coming off a 9-4 debut that culminated in winning the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Yet this showdown with USC earns Entz this grand opportunity: Joining past legendary Fresno State coaches in toppling a nationally-ranked foe. Entz can also become the first Bulldogs coach since Kalen DeBoer in 2021 to knock off a top 15 program, as that Fresno State team stunned UCLA 40-37 inside the Rose Bowl.

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz at the end of the second quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley now has to outscheme his ex-assistant from the 2024 season. The USC coach and his defensive coordinator Gary Patterson are facing a high-powered running attack here.

But Entz's area of expertise is defense. So the Bulldogs coach no doubt will focus on limiting wide receiver Trent Mosley's touches following his breakout debut against San José State. Entz also will lean into defensive coordinator Nick Benedetto to crowd the line of scrimmage to contain running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan.

Perhaps the one season Entz was around Riley is enough to know how to exploit his Air Raid offense. His defenses preach gap control but also simplifies his coverage calls against tempo attacks like USC, in order to avoid confusion with communication. Fans who sit inside the Coliseum will see a defense that sends multiple hats to the football, but also will force Riley and the Trojans to attack the short-to-intermediate side of the field.

Fresno State's Quarterback Situation

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

Patterson and Riley entered Aug. 29's contest versus the Spartans knowing full well who SJSU's starter is.

Entz and Fresno State have been tight-lipped about who willll line up behind center, but Mandal earned the starting job over Khristian Martin ahead of the USC game. The former is a past coach Jeff Tedford recruit at Fresno State while the latter Entz helped bring over via USC's Big Ten rival Maryland this past offseason.

Entz and Fresno State offensive coordinator Josh Davis could roll with both to throw off USC and try to create an unorgainized defensive scheme for Patterson. Martin is more of a runner who hands the Bulldogs rare mobility behind center, as their past starting quarterbacks were pocket passers. Mandal, though, presents the arm that can attack deep.

Patterson likely will expand the play call sheet for the defense in preparing for both.

Who Controls Line of Scrimmage Wins This Contest

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back for a pass second quarter against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On that note, whoever dominates the lines for all four quarters, not three, wins it.

USC got away with putting the Spartans away early before letting the foot off the gas pedal as Riley called it postgame. He and the Trojans face a more physical, downhill attack compared to SJSU in this one.

Leverage and eye discipline become everything for the winning defense. USC showed signs of having the early edge with the former thanks to the performance of the defensive line. Especially edge rusher Kameryn Crawford sealing off running lanes with his arm length and true freshman Luke Wafle penetrating off his advanced hands and power. But both face a returning tackle tandem in 6-8 left tackle Brayden Walton and Rolan Fullwood, the latter once offered by USC before Riley took the reins.

Meanwhile, USC's offensive front gave quarterback Jayden Maiava a clean pocket to start the season. But Entz and Benedetto will test center Tobias Raymond and left guard Hayden Tretter amid the absence of injured center Kilian O'Connor. Look for the Fresno State defensive coaches to send their most blitzes and stunts up that gap to create discomfort for Mandal.

Doubtful this game mirrors the famed 2005 contest that USC won 50-42. Yet this game could become closer compared to Riley's last meeting versus the Bulldogs, which was a 45-17 Trojans rout in 2022. Once again this game comes down to coaching and who wins up front for all four quarters.

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