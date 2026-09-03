Defensive End Kameryn Crawford Doesn't Hold Back on USC Pass Rush

After practice on Sept. 2, junior defensive end Kameryn Crawford opened up about how the No. 14 USC Trojans' pass rush will bounce back in Week 1 against the Fresno State Bulldogs, playing alongside freshman Luke Wafle and the growth of the defense under Gary Patterson.

What Kameryn Crawford Said Before Week 1

Defensive Line’s Performance in Week 0

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although there were moments of individual physical toughness, the defensive line as a whole had a rather underwhelming outing versus San José State – one sack, four quarterback hits and seven quarterback hurries, per Pro Football Focus. By the third quarter, the Trojans had a 35-3 lead, allowing the starters to spend the rest of the game on the sideline.

By then, there was a noticeable dip in production as the Spartans put up all their points (26) in the second half.

“Just being on the same page as one D-line,” Crawford said when asked how the defense can generate more pressure in Week 1. “Everybody communicates, making sure we get the call, making sure we know what’s the play.”

Playing Opposite of Luke Wafle

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

True freshman Luke Wafle was one of the defenders who had themselves a day in the season opener – two total tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss, a pass deflection and two quarterback pressures. His highlight of the game was when he blew up the Spartans’ running back on a rush, nearly getting to the quarterback for a sack-safety.

“It's just a crazy feeling. Like a young man like that bringing a lot of excitement on the other side of the field,” Crawford said about Wafle. “So, it's just a good feeling knowing that he know what he going to do.”

The veteran pass rusher also shared his first impression of Wafle.

“He attacks everything a thousand percent. So, it was just more so learning about who he is as a freshman, just his background and stuff like that, but on the field I already knew he was going to be who he is,” Crawford said.

Growth Under Gary Patterson’s Defense

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

Under Gary Patterson’s new defense, Crawford has found himself moving up and down the defensive line. Compared to last year, the junior was primarily set at the edge.

“Just being able to be put anywhere and there's no specific position. Whatever coach want me to be on the field, I'm going to be a dog at it,” Crawford said about his new role.

Crawford has found pride in his ability to move onto the next play as well.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Good play, bad play, always going to the next. So, it's not just being stuck on a bad play, doing anything about it or if I make a tackle or a TFL," he said. "Just getting back on to the next and make sure my brother's all on the same page.”

The freshmen have also hit the ground running under the new system. In total, there were five true freshmen who saw the field on Aug. 29: Wafle, who started, cornerback Elbert “Rock” Hill IV, safety Madden Riordan, corner Jayden Crowder and linebacker Talanoa Ili.

“For me, the freshman, they've been phenomenal," Crawford said. "Just coming in here and working, keeping their head down, making sure they get their extra hours in and just to do what they got to do to make sure everybody is in a good position.”

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