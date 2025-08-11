Houston Texans Safety Calen Bullock Making Noise in NFL Training Camp
Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock is looking to take a step forward in his second season in the NFL. The former USC Trojans safety was drafted by Houston with the 78th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and has thrived under the coaching of a great defensive mind, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans.
The presence of two talented corners, Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre, has also helped Bullock to play to his potential. The Texans finished the 2024 season winning their second straight AFC South Division title with a 10-7 overall record before falling to the eventual AFC Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-14 in the AFC Divisional Round.
Entering the 2025 season, building a dominant defense remains the focus of Ryans and the Texans' coaching staff. The continued flashes that Bullock has been showing are a good sign for Houston's goal.
Bullock's USC Trojans career
During his career at USC, Bullock showed his potential to be a great cornerback in the NFL with several impressive performances for the Trojans' defense. In his three seasons with USC from 2021 to 2023, Bullock recorded 148 total tackels and nine interceptions.
Bullock's final season with the Trojans featured him being named to the All-Pac-12 First-Team, where he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions, one of which featured him taking a 30-yard pick six to the house in USC's 34-32 loss to Utah (Oct. 21, 2023).
Bullock enters second season with Texans
Bullock was impressive in his rookie season with the Texans playing a vitol role in Houston's secondary. He was among of the best rookie safties in the NFL collecting 54 tackles in the regular season. Bullock's five interceptions last season were tied for sixth best in the NFL along with his teammate Stingley Jr.
Jaylin Smith, who was Bullock's former teammate at USC, is also expected to play a key role in the Trojans' secondary this upcoming season. Smith and Bullock played together for three seasons at USC and are now reunited in Houston.
Bullock showing improvement in training camp
Throughout Texans training camp, Bullock has been arguably the most improved defensive player from last season's roster. In training camp, Bullock has been consistent in making plays in coverage and has had several pass breakups and turnovers in reps against Houston's offense.
In Houston's first seven training camps, Bullock reportedly had an interception in six of them.
This is an encouraging sign for the Texans' defense heading into the 2025 regular season. With the addition of former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner Johnson and the emergence of Bullock, the Texans are primed to have one of the best secondaries in the NFL this season.