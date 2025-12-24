USC Trojans Relying On These Secret Weapons Vs. TCU In Alamo Bowl

The USC Trojans will be left short-handed at the wide receiver position in their Alamo Bowl showdown vs. TCU after their star wide receivers, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, both announced their intention to enter the 2026 NFL Draft

In the Trojans' previous two bowl games, both Lemon and Lane had big performances due to a few opt outs. Now, USC will turn to Tanook Hines and Jaden Richardson to lead the way for a depleted wide receiver room.

Hines Taking On Bigger Role

Hines made a name for himself by earning the No. 3 wide receiver spot early in the season. He beat out a handful of veteran wide receivers, including Richardson, in just his true freshman season. During the regular season, Hines reeled in 28 catches for 398 yards and two touchdowns. His best game of the season came in a 141-yard, one touchdown performance vs. Oregon.

With Lane and Lemon opting out of the bowl game, Hines slots in as the new No. 1 wide receiver. USC's starting tight end Lake McRee has also opted out of the Alamo Bowl, making Hines potentially the top target in the passing game vs. TCU.

True Freshmen Stepping Up

Corey Simms and Romero Ison, Hines' fellow true freshmen wide receivers, have announced their re-signing with the Trojans and will be back for next season.

Neither player played meaningful snaps this season, but Simms did appear in 11 games and recorded one catch for six yards.

Previously, USC counted on Lane and Lemon, who were true freshmen, in the 2023 Holiday Bowl to help power them to a win over Louisville. Fast foward a couple of seasons and now Ison and Simms could be in a similar spot to showcase what they can do when given an opportunity.

Lincoln Riley has said that bowl game performances have factored into their offseason roster decsions like when he opted not to go after a big-name quarterback prior to the 2024 season and instead rolled with Miller Moss and the relatively unknown UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava.

If Simms and Ison show the USC coaching staff enough, it alter what the Trojans do in the transfer portal at the wide receiver position.

The Veteran Coming Through

One of the veterans inside USC's wide receiver room, Jaden Richardson hasn't had too much production during his time with the Trojans, but did in appear in every game this season for the Men of Troy. He did make the most of his limited snaps and accumulated 10 catches for 117 yards.

Richardson will be tasked with guiding a young and unproves USC wide receiver group against a veteran TCU team that is among the worst in the Big 12 in passing yards allowed at 242 yard per game.

