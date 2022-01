How To Watch: CFP National Championship, No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

It's the grande finale of the 2021 college football season. No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 3 Georgia in a rematch of the SEC Championship. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 4-0 against Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

How To Watch: Alabama vs. Georgia

Teams: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldogs

2021 Records: Alabama (13-1) | Georgia (13-1)

Date: Monday, January 10, 2021

Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FuboTV

- Betting Odds -

Spread: Georgia: [-3] -110 | Alabama: [+3] -118

Over/Under: Georgia: [O 52.5] -118 | Alabama: [U 52.5] -110

MoneyLine: Georgia: -150 | Alabama: +115

-----

