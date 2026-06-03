USC Trojans Pursuing Four-Star Defensive Line Recruit From Alabama

The USC Trojans kicked off June by offering new targets. Not just limited to any last-second 2027 finds either.

While USC offered offensive linemen Thurman Lyles and Aidan Ray to start the month, the Trojans also extended an offer for one of the state of Alabama's top prospects for 2028.

USC Offers 4-Star Edge Recruit Keoni Snipes

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive line coach Shaun Nua celebrate on the sideline. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The star from Saraland, Alabama revealed USC is now recruiting him. The Trojans rise as what Snipes calls his 48th different scholarship opportunity in Division I.

When announcing his offer, Snipes tagged USC defensive line coaches Sky Jones and Shaun Nua in his post.

USC is no stranger to going after talent representing the south region. Snipes also isn't the first southern defensive lineman representing the 2028 class to land a USC offer.

Kellan Hall from Christian Academy in Louisville landed on the Trojans' radar on May 6. The five-star even told Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI that the Big Ten university envisioned him as a "plug-and-play" type of defender, while also citing Jones as the man who formally offered.

USC Trojans defensive line coach Skyler Jones | USC Trojans on SI

If the Trojans can land Snipes, USC would land more than Alabama's No. 2 overall prospect per 247Sports, or a talent with a 91 rating by On3/Rivals, which lists him as the state's 10th-best talent.

Snipes presents college-level ready size at 6-6, 260-pounds. But his long arms already hand him two weapons at his disposal come Friday night. Snipes brings strong knockback power off his arm extension. He even walked back two offensive linemen off his hand power and leverage, creating a plugged running lane in the process.

Snipes is slippery with his gap quickness and beats blockers with a swim move. He can win off a straight bull rush too. But he's stacking his offers thanks to presenting a strong mix of size/speed/hands to beat offensive linemen.

One has to wonder, though, if USC is already too late amid the list of schools pursuing him.

Power Conference Heavyweights USC must Fight off

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC will need to beat out some SEC competition for Snipes.

Alabama is one in-state option, with outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson leading the efforts to keep Snipes home. Texas A&M is another enticing offer, as the Aggies have put together some top five recruiting classes in recent years. Having NIL leverage also helps too with Texas A&M luring in high-caliber prospects. Georgia and Florida represent two more traditional SEC heavyweights trying to win over Snipes.

Yet USC faces fierce Big Ten competition too. Including from national champion Indiana, which offered Snipes too. Oregon also entered his picture with an early offer to Snipes. Then there's the hated rival UCLA Bruins, who offered Snipes before USC.

USC, though, has succesfully won over blue chip talent in the last two recruiting cycles. Even the ones who live outside of California like defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart for 2025 (Louisiana), fellow defensive lineman Jamieon Winfield for 2026 (Texas), plus safety Peyton Dyer (Tennessee). Nua alongside general manager Chad Bowden have won over recruits with winning sales pitches. Both along with Jones will be needed to persuade Snipes to leave the Yellowhammer State for the land of troy.

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