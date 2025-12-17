USC's Re-Signing Announcements Turn Heads in NIL Era

The USC Trojans have resigned many key players from their 2025 team that will be back with the team in 2026. Among these returners are quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back Waymond Jordan, offensive lineman Killian O’ Connor, and wide receiver Tanook Hines.

For each player that announced they would be re-signing, the official USC football X account would post it. This gained both positive and negative attention online.

USC's Social Media Posts Draw Attention

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leaves the field following the victory against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The USC football social media account did something that college football fans might have to start getting used to in this day of NIL and the craziness of the transfer portal. They posted pictures of each player re-signing with a pen and paper.

Jayden Maiava has re-signed with the USC Trojans. pic.twitter.com/jLI0S6hPKh — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 16, 2025

The post looks like what an NFL team would post if they were extending a player’s contract, and not a college player who has already been at the school for multiple seasons.

There are some fans out there that think USC posting these is cool, like USC reporter Ryan Dyrud. He posted this on his X account.

“It’s funny how much hate this is getting nationally. Even before the NIL era, players had to re-sign their scholarship offers for a new year,” Dyrud said. “USC is just leaning into it now and treating it like a more professional environment, which is pretty cool for players.”

USC is just leaning into now and treating it like a more professional environment, which is pretty cool for players ✌️ https://t.co/072skqgX0a — Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB) December 16, 2025

Dyrud was replying to a post from Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, who had a differing opinion on the re-signing posts from USC.

“So apparently we’re doing this now,” Mandel said in response to USC's post of Maiava re-signing.

New Era in College Football

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

The college football landscape looks a whole lot different than it did just five years ago. This all started with NIL, with players being able to receive benefits from their name and likeness. Seeing college athletes a decade ago in a commercial or being sponsored by a certain brand would not have been allowed.

Conference realignment is another one. The SEC and Big Ten have grown astronomically while the Pac-12 as it was known is no more. This has set up for some new exciting conference matchups. For example, Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC and playing teams such as Georgia or Alabama is must see TV.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, right, and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables talk before a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, that comes at a cost. Some of the most historic rivalries that fans have been used to seeing are going away. An example of that is with Oklahoma, who is no longer will no longer playing Oklahoma State after their move out of the Big 12. “Bedlam” was an annual rivalry game between these two that dates back to their first meeting in 1904. They played 118 times before the Sooners made the move to the SEC, while Oklahoma State remained in the Big 12.

The gap between the top tier programs flooded with resources and the ones that aren’t is widening.