How To Watch: Ronald Jones II and Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl Sunday has finally arrived and fans all around the country are counting down the minutes to see who will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy tonight. The Kansas City Chiefs, led 25-year old by Patrick Mahomes will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this evening on the Bucs home turf.

Even though Tom Brady has only been with Tampa Bay for one season, his impact on the franchise has been substantial. In 2019, Bruce Arians team went 7-9 and finished third in the NFC South; this year they are competing for the highest NFL honor.

Tonight, history is in the making as the 43-year old tries to add to his record six Super Bowl wins. On the contrary, Patrick Mahomes could become the youngest player to win multiple Super Bowl MVP trophies if the Chiefs pull away with the W.

Regardless of who you are rooting for, here is how to watch Super Bowl LV.

When: Sunday, February 7, 2021

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT

Network: CBS

Streaming: CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and CBS All Access,

Fun Fact: In Tom Brady's first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he becomes the oldest player to participate in a Super Bowl, at any position. Brady is the only QB to start in a Super Bowl after the age of 40. [Per NYTIMES]

USC Alumni: Look out for Ronald Jones II or Rojo tonight on the field. The former USC running back has become a dominant force for the Buccaneers run game this season despite suffering injuries this year.

Records: KC: 16-2 | TB: 14-5

Betting Odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers [FanDuel]

Spread: KC: -3 | TB: +3

Money: KC: -160 | TB: +138

Total: KC: Over 56.5 | TB: Under 56.5

