How to watch USC football vs. Arizona State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

USC is up to No. 6 in the national rankings and will now return home with a favorable matchup against Arizona State.

The undefeated Trojans (4-0, 2-0) are coming off a hard-fought 17-14 win on the road against Oregon State last week in a game where the defense put the team on its back.

While the offense could only muster 17 points, that is all they would need as the USC defense collected four interceptions against the Beavers and managed to hold Oregon State to season lows in both receiving (167) and rushing (153) yards.

The USC defense now leads the nation with 11 passes intercepted and is tied for the most defensive touchdowns in the nation with three.

The Trojans continue conference play with a home game against Arizona State (1-3, 0-1) this week, and it could be a big week for both the USC offense and defense.

ASU opened its season with a 40-3 win over Northern Arizona, but have lost three in a row. The Sun Devils have allowed an average of nearly 33 points per game in those matchups, and have managed to score 21 points in just one of those games.

USC improved to No. 6 in this week's national rankings, and a dominant win over Arizona State could help move them up even further.

Here's how to watch USC's Week 5 matchup:

How to Watch No. 6 USC vs. Arizona State

Who: USC vs. Arizona State

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 1

Where: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Listen on 790 AM KABC in the Los Angeles area

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC -25.5; Over/under 60