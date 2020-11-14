How to Watch: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats

The USC Trojans welcome back the Arizona Wildcats in their first game of the 2020 college football season on Saturday. Arizona had its season opener at Utah last week cancelled because of COVID-19 issues with the Utes.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and the Trojans' excellent group of wide receivers will look to take advantage of an Arizona defense that ranked worst in the Pac-12 Conference last season.

A victory in Tucson on Saturday will extend No. 20 USC's winning-streak vs. Arizona to eight games.

[READ: Arizona At First Glance: Defensive Players USC Fans Need To Know]

[READ: USC Trojans' Fast Tempo Ranks No. 1 in College Football]

[READ: 10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats]

In addition to sticking with AllTrojans.com, here's how to watch and listen to the USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils.

Game information: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Trojans (1-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), Sun Devils (0-0 overall, 0-0 Pac-12)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 14 at 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

Streaming: Pac-12 Network

TV: FOX

Radio: AM 790 KABC Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio (channels 137/197 and internet 959) and the TuneIn Radio app.

Moneyline: USC: (-600) (bet $600 to win $100) | | ARIZ: (+420) (bet $100 to win $425)

Spread: USC: -14.5 (-108) | ARIZ: +14.5 (-112)

Total: 65.5. Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Betting Trend: The total has hit the over in six of USC's last seven games.

Fun Fact: The USC Trojans ran 95 offensive plays in their season opening victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils. That quick tempo ranks USC as No. 1 in plays per game in all of College Football.

Quotable: "It's my junior year, so I feel like I got to step it up a little bit," Junior defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu said after earning Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week. "Our defense did a good job of not giving in. We didn't give up."

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.