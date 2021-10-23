No. 13 ranked Notre Dame takes on USC for one of the best intersectional college football rivalries of all time. The Trojans have dropped their last four games in South Bend, but will look to make a statement and win year-long possession of the jeweled Shillelagh on Saturday.

How To Watch: USC vs. Notre Dame

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

2021 Records: USC [3-3] vs. Notre Dame [5-1]

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Location: South Bend, Indiana

TV: NBC

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Via: SI SportsBook

Spread: USC: +7 (-110) | ND: -7 (-105)

Over/Under: > 57.5 (-110) | < 57.5 (-105)

Quotable: "Slovis, obviously we believe he is going to be the starter," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said of USC.

"If they get into any kind of a situation where they don't feel like the offense is moving, he certainly can go in there. Dart's just probably a little bit more dynamic on the edge, can get out and run and move around. But they're both outstanding quarterbacks. I don't know that there'd be that much of a difference in terms of our preparation other than he's a guy that certainly can pull the ball down and and be much more effective in scrambling situations."

