How To Watch: USC vs. San Jose State

Time: 2:00 PM PT

Venue: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

Network: Pac-12 Network

Radio: 790 KABC

Moneyline: SJSU: (+490) | USC: (-750)

Spread: SJSU: +13.5 (-104) | USC: -13.5 (-118)

Total: 59.5 – Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Quotable: "I think coach Brennan has done an amazing job in his four-year tenure there," said USC head coach Clay Helton. "Winning the Mountain West last year, having an undefeated regular season. Really has a good team that's put together ... So it's a great challenge for us right off the bat. And it's what you want, to be honest with you."

2020 Records: USC 5-1; San Jose State 7-1

History: USC is 4-0 all time against San Jose State. The last time the two teams met was back in 2009, when former USC quarterback Matt Barkley was the leading gunslinger for the Men of Troy. The Trojans are also 95-24-8 for season openers with 36 shutout victories.

