USC Unveils 2021 Depth Chart, Defining Korey Foreman's Role

The USC Trojans have been battling since the start of fall camp, preparing for the 2021 season. While some positions were already solidified prior to starting practice [QB1 Kedon Slovis], others were up for grabs [left tackle]. Here is the final depth chart for USC's team ahead of their season opener vs. San Jose State.

----------------

Offense:

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

Jaxson Dart

Miller Moss

Running Back

Vavae Malepeai or Keaontay Ingram

Darwin Barlow or Kenan Christon Brandon Campbell

Wide Receiver [X]

Drake London

Kyle Ford

Kyron Ware-Hudson

Wide Receiver [A]

Joseph Manjack IV

John Jackson III

Tight End [Y]

Malcolm Epps

Michael Trigg

Wide Receiver [Z]

Tahj Washington

K.D. Nixon

Michael Jackson III

Tight End [H]

Erik Krommenhoek or Jude Wolfe

Sean Mahoney

Lake McRee

Ethan Rae

Left Tackle

Courtland Ford

Mason Murphy

Left Guard

Andrew Vorhees

Justin Dedich

Center

Brett Neilon

Andrew Milek

Right Guard

Liam Jimmons

Liam Douglass

Right Tackle



Jonah Monheim

Jalen McKenzie

----------------

Defense:

Linebacker

Drake Jackson

Hunter Echols

Juliano Falaniko

Mac

Kana’i Mauga

Tuasivi Nomura

Julien Simon

Rover

Ralen Goforth or Raymond Scott

Raesjon Davis

Defensive End

Nick Figueroa

Korey Foreman

De’jon Benton

Defensive Tackle

Tuli Tuipulotu

Jacob Lichtenstein

Colin Mobley

Nose Tackle

Stanley Ta’ufo’ou or Jamar Sekona or Kobe Pepe

Cornerback



Chris Steele

Jayden Williams

Prophet Brown

Free Safety

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Xavion Alford

Xamarion Gordon

Strong Safety

Chase Williams

Chris Thompson Jr.

Anthony Beavers

Nickelback

Greg Johnson

Calen Bullock

Jaylin Smith

Cornerback

Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Joshua Jackson Jr.

Ceyair Wright

----------------

Special Teams:

Kicker

Parker Lewis

Alex Stadthaus

Denis Lynch

Punter

Ben Griffiths

Will Rose

Longsnapper

Damon Johnson

Jac Casasante

Holder

Ben Griffiths

Will Rose

Punt Returner

K.D. Nixon

Michael Jackson III

Punt Kickoff Returner

K.D. Nixon

Kenan Christon

Tahj Washington

----

