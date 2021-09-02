September 2, 2021
Publish date:

USC Unveils 2021 Depth Chart, Defining Korey Foreman's Role

See where the highly touted freshman finished on the Trojans' 2021 depth chart.
Author:

The USC Trojans have been battling since the start of fall camp, preparing for the 2021 season. While some positions were already solidified prior to starting practice [QB1 Kedon Slovis], others were up for grabs [left tackle]. Here is the final depth chart for USC's team ahead of their season opener vs. San Jose State. 

----------------

Offense:

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis 

Jaxson Dart 

Miller Moss

Running Back

Vavae Malepeai or Keaontay Ingram 

Darwin Barlow or Kenan Christon Brandon Campbell

Wide Receiver [X]

Drake London
Kyle Ford
Kyron Ware-Hudson

Wide Receiver [A]

Joseph Manjack IV

 John Jackson III   

Tight End [Y]

Malcolm Epps 

Michael Trigg  

Wide Receiver [Z]

Tahj Washington

K.D. Nixon 

Michael Jackson III     

Tight End [H]

Erik Krommenhoek or Jude Wolfe

Sean Mahoney

Lake McRee

Ethan Rae

Left Tackle

Courtland Ford 

Mason Murphy   

Left Guard  

Andrew Vorhees     

Justin Dedich   

Center

Brett Neilon     

Andrew Milek  

Right Guard

Liam Jimmons

Liam Douglass     

 Right Tackle

Jonah Monheim     

Jalen McKenzie     

----------------

Defense:   

Linebacker

Drake Jackson

Hunter Echols

Juliano Falaniko 

Mac

Kana’i Mauga

 Tuasivi Nomura

Julien Simon   

Rover

Ralen Goforth or Raymond Scott

Raesjon Davis     

Defensive End

Nick Figueroa

Korey Foreman

De’jon Benton   

Defensive Tackle  

Tuli Tuipulotu

Jacob Lichtenstein

Colin Mobley     

Nose Tackle

Stanley Ta’ufo’ou or Jamar Sekona or Kobe Pepe

Cornerback    

Chris Steele

Jayden Williams

Prophet Brown    

Free Safety  

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Xavion Alford

Xamarion Gordon     

Strong Safety

Chase Williams

Chris Thompson Jr.

Anthony Beavers 

Nickelback 

Greg Johnson

Calen Bullock

Jaylin Smith

Cornerback 

Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Joshua Jackson Jr.

 Ceyair Wright    

 ----------------

Special Teams:

Kicker

Parker Lewis

Alex Stadthaus

Denis Lynch  

 Punter

Ben Griffiths

Will Rose     

Longsnapper  

Damon Johnson

Jac Casasante 

Holder 

Ben Griffiths

Will Rose

Punt Returner  

K.D. Nixon

Michael Jackson III     

Punt Kickoff Returner 

K.D. Nixon

Kenan Christon 

Tahj Washington

----

 Promo Photo: USC Athletics

