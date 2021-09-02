- Publish date:
USC Unveils 2021 Depth Chart, Defining Korey Foreman's Role
The USC Trojans have been battling since the start of fall camp, preparing for the 2021 season. While some positions were already solidified prior to starting practice [QB1 Kedon Slovis], others were up for grabs [left tackle]. Here is the final depth chart for USC's team ahead of their season opener vs. San Jose State.
----------------
Offense:
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis
Jaxson Dart
Miller Moss
Running Back
Vavae Malepeai or Keaontay Ingram
Darwin Barlow or Kenan Christon Brandon Campbell
Wide Receiver [X]
Drake London
Kyle Ford
Kyron Ware-Hudson
Wide Receiver [A]
Joseph Manjack IV
John Jackson III
Tight End [Y]
Malcolm Epps
Michael Trigg
Wide Receiver [Z]
Tahj Washington
K.D. Nixon
Michael Jackson III
Tight End [H]
Erik Krommenhoek or Jude Wolfe
Sean Mahoney
Lake McRee
Ethan Rae
Left Tackle
Courtland Ford
Mason Murphy
Left Guard
Andrew Vorhees
Justin Dedich
Center
Brett Neilon
Andrew Milek
Right Guard
Liam Jimmons
Liam Douglass
Right Tackle
Jonah Monheim
Jalen McKenzie
----------------
Defense:
Linebacker
Drake Jackson
Hunter Echols
Juliano Falaniko
Mac
Kana’i Mauga
Tuasivi Nomura
Julien Simon
Rover
Ralen Goforth or Raymond Scott
Raesjon Davis
Defensive End
Nick Figueroa
Korey Foreman
De’jon Benton
Defensive Tackle
Tuli Tuipulotu
Jacob Lichtenstein
Colin Mobley
Nose Tackle
Stanley Ta’ufo’ou or Jamar Sekona or Kobe Pepe
Cornerback
Chris Steele
Jayden Williams
Prophet Brown
Free Safety
Isaiah Pola-Mao
Xavion Alford
Xamarion Gordon
Strong Safety
Chase Williams
Chris Thompson Jr.
Anthony Beavers
Nickelback
Greg Johnson
Calen Bullock
Jaylin Smith
Cornerback
Isaac Taylor-Stuart
Joshua Jackson Jr.
Ceyair Wright
----------------
Special Teams:
Kicker
Parker Lewis
Alex Stadthaus
Denis Lynch
Punter
Ben Griffiths
Will Rose
Longsnapper
Damon Johnson
Jac Casasante
Holder
Ben Griffiths
Will Rose
Punt Returner
K.D. Nixon
Michael Jackson III
Punt Kickoff Returner
K.D. Nixon
Kenan Christon
Tahj Washington
----
----
