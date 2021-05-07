Analysis: Why 49ers Got Mega Steal In Talanoa Hufanga

Hufanga was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft by San Francisco.

When you can get one of the best players in all of college football during day three of the NFL draft, that’s considered a 'steal'.

The San Francisco 49ers selected former USC safety Talanoa Hufanga with the 180th pick in the fifth round on May 1, which was a huge victory for both parties.

Here are three reasons why the 49ers are getting more than they bargained for with Talanoa.

No. 1: He’s A Winner

Hufanga was a great selection in the fifth round is due to his exceptional habit of winning. Hufanga was named a consensus All-American and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

He was also named co-recipient of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year as well.

To add, he was part of the great Trojans defense that helped lead Clay Helton’s team to a 5-0 record in the regular season in 2020. Hufanga accumulated 203 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions (all in 2020) and four forced fumbles in 18 games during his three-year stint with USC.

No. 2: He’s A Pro-Style Safety

Hufanga is your prototypical NFL-style safety with solid size and good athleticism. He will be a good fit for Kyle Shanahan's defense. The rookie stands at 6-foot-1 while weighing 215 pounds.

The safety was a playmaker during his tenure with USC, especially in 2020 where he recorded an interception in four straight games. He’s also a reliable tackler that secured 10-plus tackles in four of six games last season.

No. 3: He’s A Leader

Hufanga was a steal for SF at pick 180 due to his leadership skills. The solid safety was one of the vocal leaders for Todd Orlando’s defense last year.

Orlando said that the 21-year-old is “one of the smartest players” he has ever coached during a press conference, and it's true. His football smarts and hard work paid off, making him one of the best defenders in the entire nation.

That’s enough to garner him as a highway robbery in the 2021 NFL draft.

