How Illinois Injury Creates Major Advantage For USC Trojans' Makai Lemon

Illinois losing standout cornerback Xavier Scott to injury creates a major opening for the USC Trojans' explosive passing game, with star wide receiver Makai Lemon primed to take advantage.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The timing couldn’t be worse for Illinois—and it couldn’t be better for USC.

Illinois' star cornerback Xavier Scott, a two-time All-Big Ten performer and last year’s Jim Thorpe Award finalist, is set to miss most of the 2025 season after suffering a serious lower-leg injury in week 3.

Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema confirmed that Scott underwent surgery and is expected to be sidelined “for the majority of the rest of the year,” leaving a massive void in the Illini secondary just as the Trojans prepare for their first true road test of the season .

For a USC team riding momentum after a convincing home win over Michigan State, the news could prove pivotal.

The Cost of Losing Illinois’ Defensive Anchor

Scott’s absence already loomed large in Illinois’ 63–10 loss to Indiana last week, when the Illini gave up five passing touchdowns on just 23 attempts.

The defense lacked its usual top-end coverage option, forcing younger defensive backs into action and exposing the unit against a balanced Hoosiers attack.

Through his three games this season, Scott had registered six total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. But his value goes beyond the stat sheet.

At 6-foot-0 with elite instincts and recovery speed, he shadowed top receivers across the Big Ten and anchored a defense that leaned heavily on his versatility.

Without him, Illinois is forced to rely on untested players like Sophomore cornerback Tanner Heckel and hope for quick returns from Junior safeties Matthew Bailey and Ben Clawson.

It’s a significant downgrade right before facing one of the nation’s most explosive passing offenses.

USC’s Offense Hitting Its Stride

That offense, of course, is headlined by Makai Lemon. The sophomore wideout was sensational against Michigan State, posting eight receptions for 127 yards and two total touchdowns—one through the air, one on the ground.

His 86.9 Pro Football Focus grade ranked as the highest among Big Ten receivers in Week 4 and earned him Paul Hornung National Player of the Week honors .

Lemon currently leads the Big Ten in receiving yards (438) and is tied for first in receptions (24). He’s also averaging 18.3 yards per catch, trailing only Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. among receivers with at least 15 grabs.

And that’s without the benefit of USC’s other standout target, Ja’Kobi Lane, who missed last week with an undisclosed upper-body injury but is expected to practice this week.

In other words, USC’s passing attack is only getting stronger.

Road Woes vs. Road Opportunity

Skeptics will point out that USC’s biggest blemish last season came away from home, where the Trojans struggled with consistency and discipline. But this year’s group has shown early signs of correcting that narrative.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava looks more comfortable in head coach Lincoln Riley’s system with each passing week, the offensive line has held steady, and the defense has been opportunistic in key moments.

Combine those improvements with the timing of Illinois’ misfortune, and suddenly a tricky road matchup looks like an opportunity to make another statement.

The Bottom Line

No one in college football celebrates injuries—but context matters. Losing a player of Xavier Scott’s caliber drastically alters Illinois’ defensive ceiling.

For USC, it creates an opening to continue building momentum after a 4–0 start, leaning on one of the nation’s hottest receivers in Lemon and potentially getting Lane back in the fold.

With Illinois reeling from a blowout loss and down its best cover man, and USC coming off an early statement win, the stage is set. The Trojans’ high-powered offense is about to walk into Champaign with all the momentum—and a clear advantage in the air.

