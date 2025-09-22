All Trojans

Why USC's Top Linebacker Recruit Could Be Future Face of Trojans' Defense

Four-star linebacker recruit Talanoa Ili, ranked among the best in the 2026 class, is bringing his California roots, Hawaiian pride, and versatile skill set to the USC Trojans defense. Is Ili the top defensive recruit for USC?

Jalon Dixon

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans' 2026 recruiting class features one of the nation’s top linebackers—and a player who could redefine the Trojans’ defense in the Big Ten.

Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, ranked as the No. 5 linebacker in the 2026 class and No. 83 overall in the Rivals' Industry Rankings, is Hawaii’s No. 1 prospect after transferring to Kahuku for his senior season.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley USC recruiting linebacker commit Talanoa Ili Big Ten football college football playoff NCAA
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

That dual identity—Orange County steel and Polynesian pride—matches USC’s recruiting blueprint: keep California’s best home while maintaining a strong pipeline to Hawaii, where toughness and leadership are trademarks.

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Ili already carries a college-ready frame. He flashes sideline-to-sideline speed, once clocked at over 20 mph in-game, and plays with the relentlessness USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn values.

California Roots, Hawaiian Pride

Ili cut his teeth at Orange Lutheran High School in the Trinity League—one of the toughest circuits in the country—where he started for three seasons and earned first-team all-league honors as both a freshman and sophomore.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley USC recruiting linebacker commit Talanoa Ili Big Ten football college football playoff NCAA
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

As a junior, he recorded 78 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 11 games, leading the team in stops.

For his senior year, he transferred to Kahuku High School in Hawaii, a move that brought him closer to family and home culture while placing him in another powerhouse program.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley USC recruiting linebacker commit Talanoa Ili Big Ten football college football playoff NCAA
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Against national No. 1 Mater Dei, Ili turned in a statement performance with nine tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks—proof that his production translates against the best competition in the country.

Why USC—and Why Now

Ili chose USC over offers from UCLA, BYU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, and Oregon. The Trojans’ pitch resonated: tradition, a coaching staff he trusted, and the chance to be part of a defensive identity shift in the Big Ten.

General manager Chad Bowden played a pivotal role in the recruitment, emphasizing the need to keep elite West Coast defenders in Los Angeles.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley USC recruiting linebacker commit Talanoa Ili Big Ten football college football playoff NCAA
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The commitment also bolstered USC’s No. 1-ranked 2026 class, where Ili joins fellow defensive standouts like lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Simote Katoanga. For head coach Lincoln Riley, it’s another sign that USC’s recruiting infrastructure is finally back on stable ground.

The Football Fit With the Trojans

Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn wants his unit to be aggressive without being reckless.

247Sports analysts describe Ili as long, twitchy, and under control in space, while On3 recruiting evaluations highlight his ability to process plays quickly and cover ground in real time. That blend of athleticism and recognition makes him a natural fit in USC’s flexible scheme.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley USC recruiting linebacker commit Talanoa Ili Big Ten football college football playoff NCAA
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He can chase down plays in space, hold his ground in coverage, and provide an edge rush option when needed. More importantly, he has the consistency—never taking plays off—that Lynn has stressed as a priority for his unit.

Big-Picture Take

USC needs defenders who erase mistakes and swing momentum. Ili checks both boxes.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley USC recruiting linebacker commit Talanoa Ili Big Ten football college football playoff NCAA
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

He arrives as a physically mature, multi-tool linebacker with a California-Hawaii identity that fits the Trojans’ soul and a game built for the Big Ten transition.

Add in his proven production against elite competition, and it’s clear why USC made him a priority—and why he’ll push for early playing time.

