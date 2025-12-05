USC Trojans’ Makai Lemon Snubbed From Wide Receiver Award

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon has been arguably the best wide receiver in college football this season. Lemon leads all power four wide receivers in receiving yards and is fourth in the entire country in that category. He is also among the leaders in receptions and touchdowns.

Despite this, Lemon was not even named the best receiver in the Big Ten conference. Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was named the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year for the second consecutive season. This award is given to the best Big Ten wideout each season.

Jeremiah Smith Wins Richter-Howard Over Makai Lemon

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no question Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is one of the best players in college football. Smith was elite in 2024 as a true freshman, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns for the national champion Buckeyes. Smith has the makings of becoming an all-time great in college and an early NFL Draft pick.

Smith has had another very good year for the Buckeyes in 2025, with 72 receptions for 942 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. Ohio State has gone a perfect 12-0 this season and is ranked No. 1 in the country. They are elite all over the field, which may be a reason for a slight drop off in statistical production from Smith.

However, this is still an award Makai Lemon had a great case to win. Lemon has had an incredible 2025 season for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. He has a Big Ten leading 79 receptions and 1,156 receiving yards with 13 total touchdowns, 11 being receiving. The 11 receiving touchdowns is tied for the Big Ten lead. It is a shocker to see a receiver lead the conference in these categories but not win the award for being the best receiver in the conference.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass for a touch down during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lemon and USC quarterback Jayden Maiava have had a great connection all season, leading USC’s explosive offense to an average of 36.5 points per game.

It was unclear heading into the season for USC if Lemon would even be the team’s top target with wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane in the picture. Lane himself has had a solid season with 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns. Both Lemon and Lane should be taken in the first couple rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft if they indeed declare to leave for the pros.

Makai Lemon Draft Stock

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Damian Parson of Bleacher Report released his 2026 NFL Draft scouting report for Lemon. He has him ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver in the class and the No. 25 overall player. He projects him as a second round pick.

One of the comparisons given to him are former USC Trojans star and current Detroit Lions receiver Amom-Ra St. Brown.