Injuries Plague USC Trojans Ahead of BYU

The Men of Troy are battling various injuries, with two games left this season.

The Men of Troy are gearing up for their week 13 contest against the BYU Cougars, but could be without several players due to injury. Interim head coach Donte Williams spoke with the media after Tuesday practice, and provided updates on three key players.

Michael Trigg, Tight End

Michael Trigg has been dealing with a leg injury since Oct. 9, and week-by-week inching closer to a return. Although Trigg practiced leading up to UCLA, he did not dress out for the game.

Williams confirmed on Tuesday that Tigg has not been ruled out for the season, as he continues to practice and work towards becoming 100%.

Keaontay Ingram, Running Back

Running back Keaontay Ingram left the crosstown rivalry with an upper body injury, and did not dress out for Tuesday's BYU practice. Williams said the Trojans' medical staff are continuing to monitor his status throughout the week.

“Right now, it’s to his tolerance and when he feels comfortable to go back out there," Williams said. "At the same time, our medical staff is monitoring it."

Kedon Slovis, Quarterback

Junior quarterback Kedon Slovis suffered a muscle injury against the Arizona State Sun Devils, and has been sidelined since week 10. Slovis did not dress for the UCLA game, which gave freshman QB Jaxson Dart his first career start of his collegiate career.

As of now, Williams has not ruled out Slovis for the rest of the 2021 season.

“It’s a muscle injury," Williams said. "Everybody’s muscles, everybody heals a little differently."

USC takes on the BYU Cougars, Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

