Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Injuries Plague USC Trojans Ahead of BYU

    The Men of Troy are battling various injuries, with two games left this season.
    Author:
    and

    The Men of Troy are gearing up for their week 13 contest against the BYU Cougars, but could be without several players due to injury. Interim head coach Donte Williams spoke with the media after Tuesday practice, and provided updates on three key players.

    Michael Trigg, Tight End

    Michael Trigg has been dealing with a leg injury since Oct. 9, and week-by-week inching closer to a return. Although Trigg practiced leading up to UCLA, he did not dress out for the game.

    Williams confirmed on Tuesday that Tigg has not been ruled out for the season, as he continues to practice and work towards becoming 100%.

    Keaontay Ingram, Running Back

    Running back Keaontay Ingram left the crosstown rivalry with an upper body injury, and did not dress out for Tuesday's BYU practice. Williams said the Trojans' medical staff are continuing to monitor his status throughout the week.

    “Right now, it’s to his tolerance and when he feels comfortable to go back out there," Williams said. "At the same time, our medical staff is monitoring it."

    Recommended Articles

    Kedon Slovis, Quarterback

    Junior quarterback Kedon Slovis suffered a muscle injury against the Arizona State Sun Devils, and has been sidelined since week 10. Slovis did not dress for the UCLA game, which gave freshman QB Jaxson Dart his first career start of his collegiate career.

    As of now, Williams has not ruled out Slovis for the rest of the 2021 season. 

    “It’s a muscle injury," Williams said. "Everybody’s muscles, everybody heals a little differently."

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    USC takes on the BYU Cougars, Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_17016896
    Football

    Injuries Plague USC Trojans Ahead of BYU

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_17035510
    Football

    USC Twitter Reacts To James Franklin Signing 10-Year Extension With Penn State

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15308908
    Football

    Three Reasons USC Football Fans Should Get Excited About 2022

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_17109088
    Football

    USC Defense Faces Challenging Week Ahead Against BYU Cougars

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_15308909
    Football

    USC Plummets In SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Following UCLA Loss

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17111281
    Football

    10 Things To Know: USC vs. BYU

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17112086
    Football

    Donte Williams Calls USC's Defensive Efforts 'Disgusting'

    Nov 22, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
    Football

    Report Dishes On 'Hot Names' For USC Job

    Nov 21, 2021