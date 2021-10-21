Injury Update: USC QB Jaxson Dart, Notre Dame Week

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart is nearing a return after tearing his meniscus at Washington State. Although Dart has been lightly participating in USC's football practices, he has yet to get full medical clearance from doctors.

"He's still day-to-day," Donte Williams said of Dart on Tuesday.

"Still hasn't been truly cleared by the trainers and everything else. But you know, it's basically about his health first and then after you know, we'll make sure his health is okay, then I'll send a note and he'll get the chance to play."

Dart had a standout performance against the Cougars, finishing 30-for-46 for 391 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He entered the game after starter, Kedon Slovis sustained a neck injury in Pullman. USC has been patiently awaiting the return of the QB2, as the freshman showed moments of brilliance during his debut.

USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell revealed that once Dart is fully healthy, he would like to try and incorporate him into the rotation more.

"It'll be nice to have both back and figure out how to use them both, but Kedon has done a lot of good things and I think he continues to get better. He knows what we're trying to do and he gets us into the right stuff and he'll continue to do that," Harrell said.

"That was the plan with Washington State before Kedon got hurt but we had to go full-time with Jaxson when Kedon went down but like I said we'll put whoever’s out there who gives us the best chance to move the ball down the field."

The USC Trojans take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m ET. It still remains unknown if Dart will make the trip to South Bend.

-----

